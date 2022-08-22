MP Rain Alert: Bhopal Schools Ordered to Remain Closed on Monday due to Heavy Rain, Details Here

MP Rain Alert: Bhopal Schools will remain closed today - 22nd August 2022, Monday in the light of the Heavy Rain Alert issued for the city. According to an order issued by the local administration, all schools based in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh will remain closed on Monday in the area due to heavy rain alert. The city and its surrounding areas have been lashed with incessant rain for last 24 hours, which has promoted the District Administration to announce School Holiday for all the students. The order regarding closure of Schools in Bhopal will be applicable to all schools, including government, private, aided and unaided.

IMD Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday - 20th August 2022, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and southeast Uttar Pradesh. The Weather Agency has predicted heavy rains to lash the state, especially the capital city and its surrounding areas in the next 24 to 48 hours. In fact, incessant and torrential rain in Bhopal had caused a flood like situation in the city last week as well, which had promoted the local administration to announce closure of schools for two days. Again, with red alert issued for Bhopal, the District Authorities have decided to close down schools in the state on Monday in the view of public safety and safety of the school students.

Depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 79.7°E,about 70 km north-northeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) .To move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/AnJTo90h3z — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 21, 2022

In the light of the alert issued by IMD, the District Education Officer, DEO Bhopal has issued orders for closure of schools in the capital city. The order has been sent to all schools based in Bhopal district and has also been shared with parents and guardians of the students. With all schools, including Government and Private ordered to remain closed today, Parents are advised to not send their kids to school.

