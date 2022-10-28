MPPEB PNST Answer Key 2022 Out at peb.mp.gov.in; Download Direct Link Here

MPPEB PNST Answer Key 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key of the MP Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) in online mode. Candidates can download the MPPEB PNST answer key 2022 from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. They will have to use their roll number and TAC code to download the MPPEB PNST answer key 2022.

The officials have also provided the facility to raise objections in MPPEB PNST answer key 2022. Candidates can raise the objections against MP Pre-Nursing Selection Test answer key till 29th October on the official website. The authorities will go through the objections raised and will release the final MPPEB PNST answer key 2022.

How To Download MPPEB PNST Answer Key 2022?

The answer key of MP PNST will have all the correct answers to questions asked in the exam. To download the answer key of the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Nursing Selection Test, candidates will have to visit the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to download the MPPEB PNST 2022 answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Question Objections/Response Sheet.

3rd Step - Now, on the new page, click on Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST).

4th Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter roll number and TAC code in the login window.

6th Step - The answer key will appear on the screen.

How To Raise Objections in MPPEB PNST Answer Key 2022?

To challenge the answer key of MPPEB PNST 2022, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per question. They will be able to raise objections only in online mode through the official website. Further they will have to provide a proof for the objections raised in the MPPEB PNST objection window.

The officials will evaluate the objections raised in the MP PNST answer key. After considering the online representations received from the candidates along with the wrong questions in the question paper, the officials will release the final answer key of MPPEB PNST 2022.

