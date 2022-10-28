    BHU PG Admission Registration 2022 Last Date Extended Till 29 Oct, Enter Options Till 30 Oct at bhuonline.in

    BHU PG Registration 2022: BHU has extended the deadline for BHU PG admission registration till 29th October. Now, candidates can enter preferences for BHU PG admission in online mode till 30th October at bhuonline.in. Check details here 

    BHU PG Admission Registration 2022 Last Date Extended
    BHU PG Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the last date to register for BHU postgraduate admissions 2022. Now, candidates can apply for BHU PG admission till 29th October 2022 in online mode. Whereas, the last date to enter preferences for BHU PG admission is 30th October. Those who are yet to register can fill up the BHU PG application form at bhuonline.in. 
     
    Candidates who appeared for CUET PG 2022 are only eligible for BHU PG admission registration. They will have to submit their CUET application number and CUET roll numbers for BHU PG registration and further to complete the application process.
     
    As per the updates, the university has around 140 departments, 14 faculties, women's college, 4 interdisciplinary centres and also three constitutional schools inside the premises. The Banaras Hindu University offers over 350 courses in total at various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.
     

    How To Register for BHU PG Admission 2022? 

    To register for BHU admission for postgraduate programmes, candidates have to login to the Banaras Hindu University admission portal - bhuonline.in. On the homepage, they need to click on - click here to apply. They will have to use their CUET application number and CUET exam roll number as passwords. Further, candidates have to sign in again by using the asked details and then fill in all the information and upload all specified documents. Now, pay the application fees and submit the form.  

    BHU PG Preferences Entry 2022

    As per the recent updates, only after completing the registration process for BHU PG admission 2022, candidates can submit their preference entry on the official website. While filling up the application form of BHU PG, candidates will also have to enter their preferences as per their choice. Based on marks secured and preferences entered by the candidates, the BHU will release the merit list for the shortlisted candidates on the official website.  

