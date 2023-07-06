Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2023 Released; Steps to Download PDF Here

  1. Home
Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the third merit list for admission to undergraduate programmes. The list is now available on the official websites of the respective colleges. Candidates allocated seats must verify the documents and submit the fee between July 7 and 10.

Updated: Jul 6, 2023 13:24 IST
Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the third merit list for admission to Undergraduate programmes. The Mumbai Univeristy merit list 2023 has been issued for colleges including Kishinchand Chellaram College, BN Bandodkar College, and HR College of Commerce and Economics. Check out the important dates, and steps to download the admission list here.

The Mumbai University 3rd merit list 2023 is now available on the official websites of the respective colleges for admissions 2023-24. The list includes the candidate's name, registration number, total marks, percentage, and interview timings. The cut-off for each programme has also been released. Candidates allocated seats must verify the documents and submit the fee between July 7 and 10.

Mumbai University Merit List 2023: Steps to Download Here

Check out the below-mentioned steps to download the admission list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of a specific college

Step 2: Click on link saying MU 3rd merit list for particular programme and category

Step 3: A new PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Search your name in Mumbai University 3rd merit list 2023

Step 5: If shortlisted, look for required documents and reporting date

Mumbai University 3rd Merit List: Documents Required for Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory documents for the seat allotment process:

  • Passport Size photograph
  • Signature
  • Aadhar Card
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • ‘ABC’ ID
  • Cast Certificate (if required)
  • Specially Abled Certificate (if applicable)

