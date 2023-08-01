Mumbai University releases revised dates for semester exams postponed amid rain, check tweet here

Mumbai University Exam Updates 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the revised dates for the postponed exams. The University postponed the semester exams of various programmes due to heavy rainfall on July 27, 2023. As per the schedule released via Twitter, the pending exams of second-year BBA LLB students of both semesters 3 and 4 will be held on August 8. The exams of BPEd and MPEd will now be conducted on August 1, 2023.

The notification further added that the remaining papers of various programmes will be conducted on August 5, 2023. The University of Mumbai postponed 15 exams due to heavy rain last Thursday. Additionally, the exams of the January session of first and second year students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning were also postponed.

Mumbai University Revised Schedule 2023

Those appearing for the MU semester exams can check below the revised dates for different programmes:

Subjects Revised Exam Date Earlier Date All papers of only second year BBA/LLB (five year integrated course) semester III and IV August 8, 2023 July 27, 2023 All papers of only BPEd and MPEd August 1, 2023 July 27, 2023 MA, MSc, MSc (Research) Semester I August 11, 2023 July 27, 2023 Remaining all papers August 5, 2023 July 27, 2023

Mumbai University Revised Exam Dates 2023 Tweet

The University of Mumbai tweeted on Twitter the revised schedule of exams that were postponed on July 27, 2023 due to heavy rain. Check the tweet below:

Heavy rains in Mumbai

Earlier, on July 27, 2023, along with the University of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27. The decision was taken after the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a "red alert" for the metropolis on Thursday.

Amid heavy rainfall and alerts issued by the weather department, the University of Mumbai postponed 15 exams. Additionally, the exams of the January session of first and second-year students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning were also postponed.

