  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mumbai University releases revised dates for semester exams postponed amid rain, check tweet here

Mumbai University releases revised dates for semester exams postponed amid rain, check tweet here

Mumbai University Exam Dates 2023: The University of Mumbai has announced the revised dates for BBA/LLB, MA, and MSc semester exams that were postponed due to heavy rains. Check Mumbai University revised schedule here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 12:00 IST
Mumbai University releases revised dates for semester exams
Mumbai University releases revised dates for semester exams

Mumbai University Exam Updates 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the revised dates for the postponed exams. The University postponed the semester exams of various programmes due to heavy rainfall on July 27, 2023. As per the schedule released via Twitter, the pending exams of second-year BBA LLB students of both semesters 3 and 4 will be held on August 8. The exams of BPEd and MPEd will now be conducted on August 1, 2023. 

The notification further added that the remaining papers of various programmes will be conducted on August 5, 2023. The University of Mumbai postponed 15 exams due to heavy rain last Thursday. Additionally, the exams of the January session of first and second year students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning were also postponed. 

Mumbai University Revised Schedule 2023 

Those appearing for the MU semester exams can check below the revised dates for different programmes: 

Subjects 

Revised Exam Date 

Earlier Date 

All papers of only second year BBA/LLB (five year integrated course) semester III and IV

August 8, 2023

July 27, 2023

All papers of only BPEd and MPEd

August 1, 2023

July 27, 2023

MA, MSc, MSc (Research) Semester I

August 11, 2023

July 27, 2023

Remaining all papers 

August 5, 2023

July 27, 2023

Mumbai University Revised Exam Dates 2023 Tweet 

The University of Mumbai tweeted on Twitter the revised schedule of exams that were postponed on July 27, 2023 due to heavy rain. Check the tweet below: 

Heavy rains in Mumbai 

Earlier, on July 27, 2023, along with the University of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27. The decision was taken after the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a "red alert" for the metropolis on Thursday.

Amid heavy rainfall and alerts issued by the weather department, the University of Mumbai postponed 15 exams. Additionally, the exams of the January session of first and second-year students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning were also postponed. 

Also Read: JNU Admission 2023: PG merit list to release on August 17, check updates here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023