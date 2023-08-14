Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 exam dates 2023 for phase 1 announced, check schedule here

Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 Exam Dates 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Kohima has announced the schedule for classes 8th and 9th phase I exams 2023. As per the dates released, the phase I exams will begin on September 21, 2023. The NBSE class 8th and 9th phase 1 exams for both classes will conclude on September 27, 2023.

Students can check and download the NBSE phase 1 datesheet 2023 at nbsel.edu.in. The NBSE notice pdf states that “private schools registered with NBSE shall conduct Phase I of the class 8th and 9th exams 2023 with the above schedule."

NBSE Class 8 Phase 1 Exam 2023 Dates

Students are advised to stay updated with their schools for specific exam-related information, including the subjects, timing, and any further guidelines. Check Nagaland board class 8th phase 1 subject-wise dates below:

Dates Subjects September 21, 2023 Science September 22, 2023 English September 23, 2023 Hindi September 25, 2023 Mathematics September 26, 2023 Grammar September 27, 2023 Social Science

Check NBSE Class 8th Phase 1 Schedule Here

NBSE Class 9 Phase 1 Exam Dates 2023

Schools were instructed to combine the results of phase I and II and submit the data to the board through the official portal in the month of December 2023. In case of cancellation or postponement of the date of any examination, the board will notify it officially. Check phase 1 class 9th NBSE schedule here:

Dates Subjects September 21, 2023 Social Sciences September 22, 2023 Science September 23, 2023 Second language September 25, 2023 Mathematics September 26, 2023 English September 27, 2023 Sixth subject

NBSE 9th phase 1 datasheet pdf here

