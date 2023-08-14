  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 exam dates 2023 for phase 1 announced, check schedule here

Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 exam dates 2023 for phase 1 announced, check schedule here

NBSE Phase 1 Exam Dates 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the schedule for classes 8 and 9 of phase I exam 2023. The NBSE exams will commence on September 21. Check dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 14, 2023 14:11 IST
Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 exam dates 2023
Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 exam dates 2023

Nagaland NBSE Class 8 and 9 Exam Dates 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Kohima has announced the schedule for classes 8th and 9th phase I exams 2023. As per the dates released, the phase I exams will begin on September 21, 2023. The NBSE class 8th and 9th phase 1 exams for both classes will conclude on September 27, 2023.

Students can check and download the NBSE phase 1 datesheet 2023 at nbsel.edu.in. The NBSE notice pdf states that “private schools registered with NBSE shall conduct Phase I of the class 8th and 9th exams 2023 with the above schedule."

NBSE Class 8 Phase 1 Exam 2023 Dates 

Students are advised to stay updated with their schools for specific exam-related information, including the subjects, timing, and any further guidelines. Check Nagaland board class 8th phase 1 subject-wise dates below: 

Dates

Subjects

September 21, 2023

Science

September 22, 2023

English

September 23, 2023

Hindi

September 25, 2023

Mathematics

September 26, 2023

Grammar

September 27, 2023

Social Science

Check NBSE Class 8th Phase 1 Schedule Here 

NBSE Class 9 Phase 1 Exam Dates 2023

Schools were instructed to combine the results of phase I and II and submit the data to the board through the official portal in the month of December 2023. In case of cancellation or postponement of the date of any examination, the board will notify it officially. Check phase 1 class 9th NBSE schedule here: 

Dates 

Subjects 

September 21, 2023

Social Sciences

September 22, 2023

Science

September 23, 2023

Second language

September 25, 2023

Mathematics

September 26, 2023

English

September 27, 2023

Sixth subject

NBSE 9th phase 1 datasheet pdf  here

Also Read: HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Rechecking, Re-evaluation Process Begins, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023