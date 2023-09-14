NATA 2023 Phase 4 Exam Admit Card at 8 PM Today, Check Direct Link Here To Download Hall Ticket

NATA 2023 Phase 4 Exam: The Council of Architecture will be releasing the NATA 2023 phase 4 exam admit card today, September 14, 2023. The link for candidates to download the NATA 2023 admit card will be available on the official website - nata.in from 8 pm onwards. Candidates must note that as soon as the admit card is available for download on the official website, a direct link for them to download the hall ticket will also be available on this page.

NATA 2023 phase 4 exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. Candidates appearing in the fourth phase of the exams are required to carry their admit card along with them to the exam centre. The NATA 2023 phase 4 exam admit card will include the candidate details, exam details and the exam centre details. Students are also advised to keep the exam admit card with them until the session is completed.

NATA 2023 Phase 4 Exam Admit Card - Link To Be Available Soon

Steps to Download the NATA Phase 4 Admit Card 2023

The NATA 2023 phase 4 exam admit card download link will be available on the official website of NATA soon. Eligible candidates who have registered for the exams can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA

Step 2: Click on NATA 2023 phase 4 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the NATA application number and password in the login window

Step 4: The NATA phase 4 exam admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a print out for reference

NATA 2023 Phase 4 Exam Admit Card Details

As mentioned, the NATA 2023 phase 4 exam will be conducted on September 17, 2023. The phase 4 admit card will contain the following details

Candidate name

Application number

Registration/ roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam schedule

Session details

Instructions for candidates

Candidate photograph and signature image

