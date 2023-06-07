NATA Answer Key 2023 Released for Test 2, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NATA Answer Key 2023 Released: The Council of Architecture has released the NATA answer key 2023 for Paper 2. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the answer key on the official website: nata.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the PDF file. Candidates can match their answers with the official key released by the authorities.

Candidates can use the NATA Answer Key 2023 to calculate expected scores gained by them in the examination. They must keep the official exam pattern and marking scheme in mind while calculating scores. However, the final result will be declared by the council later.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NATA 2023 Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download NATA Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who took test 2 can download the key on NATA’s website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying Test 2 answer key link

Step 3: Enter application number and password in candidate login

Step 3: NATA answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the same

Step 5: Take a printout for reference

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

When will NATA 2023 Response Sheet Release for Test 2?

NATA Response Sheet 2023 is going to be released for Test 2 soon. Candidates will be able to get the response sheets individually. However, they will have to pay an online fee of Rs 3000 to receive the copies through net banking/credit card/debit card.

NATA 2023 Result Date

As per the press release, the authorities will declare NATA 2023 results for test 2 on June 13, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download scorecards on the official website: nata.in.Moreover, it may be clarified that in case a candidate appears for 2 Tests, the best of 2 scores shall be taken as the valid score, and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as a valid score.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key Releasing on June 11, Steps to Access Here