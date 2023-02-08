NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 To Be Available In Centre Schools From Feb 9, Check When To Collect Here

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023: As per the notice released, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) informed that the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023 will be available in the centre schools from February 9. The board has advised centre superintendents to be their respective stations to collect examination stationeries and NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023.

Further, the respective schools will have to collect the Nagaland Board 10, 12 admit card 2023 from the centres schools. The date to collect the NBSE board exam admit card will be notified by the centre superintendents.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 Notice PDF - Check Here

When Can Students Collect Their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023?

As per the notice released, it has been mentioned that the students will be able to collect their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023 from their schools only after state assembly elections (after February 27). Once available, the respective schools will inform the students and they will have to collect the NBSE admit card from their school.

What After Collecting NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 from the respective schools?

Once they get their NBSE 10, 12 hall ticket 2023, they are advised to go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy in the details mentioned on NBSE admit card 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC, they must contact the school authorities and get it rectified immediately. Students must note that they will not be allowed to write their board exams without carrying their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023?

As per last year's update, the Nagaland board admit card for classes 10, 12 will have details about the student and exams. They can go through the details provided below that will be mentioned on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card -

Name of the student

Roll number

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of birth

Date of exam

Exam time

Centre address

Exam day guidelines

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Date Sheet 2023

Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) released the date sheet for classes 10, 12 on January 20, 2023. As per the announced exam dates, the NBSE HSLC 2023 exam for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam for class 12 will be conducted between March 9 and 31. The Nagaland board also informed that the exam dates will not be altered in the event of any unforeseen holiday.

Also Read: Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Routine Here