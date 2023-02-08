    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 To Be Available In Centre Schools From Feb 9, Check When To Collect Here

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023: NBSE will issue the admit card of Nagaland Board class 10, 12 to centre schools from February 9, 2023. The students can collect the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023 from their respective schools after Feb 27. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 8, 2023 12:11 IST
    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 Updates
    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 Updates

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023: As per the notice released, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) informed that the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023 will be available in the centre schools from February 9. The board has advised centre superintendents to be their respective stations to collect examination stationeries and NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023. 

    Further, the respective schools will have to collect the Nagaland Board 10, 12 admit card 2023 from the centres schools. The date to collect the NBSE board exam admit card will be notified by the centre superintendents. 

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 Notice PDF - Check Here 

    When Can Students Collect Their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023? 

    As per the notice released, it has been mentioned that the students will be able to collect their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023 from their schools only after state assembly elections (after February 27). Once available, the respective schools will inform the students and they will have to collect the NBSE admit card from their school.

    What After Collecting NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 from the respective schools?

    Once they get their NBSE 10, 12 hall ticket 2023, they are advised to go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy in the details mentioned on NBSE admit card 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC, they must contact the school authorities and get it rectified immediately. Students must note that they will not be allowed to write their board exams without carrying their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card 2023. 

    What Details Will Be Mentioned on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023?

    As per last year's update, the Nagaland board admit card for classes 10, 12 will have details about the student and exams. They can go through the details provided below that will be mentioned on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC admit card - 

    • Name of the student
    • Roll number
    • Father's name 
    • Mother's name
    • Date of birth
    • Date of exam
    • Exam time
    • Centre address
    • Exam day guidelines 

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Date Sheet 2023 

    Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) released the date sheet for classes 10, 12 on January 20, 2023. As per the announced exam dates, the NBSE HSLC 2023 exam for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam for class 12 will be conducted between March 9 and 31. The Nagaland board also informed that the exam dates will not be altered in the event of any unforeseen holiday.  

    Also Read: Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Routine Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories