NEET 2022 Exam Racket Busted, 8 Arrested for Alleged Malpractices during Medical Entrance Exam

NEET 2022 Exam Racket Busted: Even as the NEET 2022 Exam fever was still subsiding amid aspirants, a media report has again thrown cat among the pigeons by busing a NEET 2022 Cheating Racket. As per a media report, CBI - the Central Bureau of Investigation bus busted a NEET 2022 Racket and arrested 8 people for alleged malpractices during the medical entrance exam held on 17th July 2022. The Bureau has arrested a mastermind as well who had planed the techniques to help NEET 2022 aspirants cheat in the examination which was held in Sunday.

CBI unearths a big “rigging racket” in the NEET 2022 exam conducted yesterday, arrests eight accused for indulging in malpractices to help candidates crack the exam — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) July 18, 2022

8 Held for Using Fraudulent Means in NEET 2022

As per reports filed by a national-level media agency, CBI has arrested 8 people on alleged charges of helping aspirants cheat in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for UG Medical Admissions. The NEET Exam 2022 Racket busted by CBI has most of the accused staying in Delhi, including the mastermind Report claims that the mastermind of the NEET 2022 Cheating Gang was based in a resident of Gautam Nagar, South Delhi and that the malpractices were limited to Delhi and Haryana.

The gang has been accused of being involved in use of fraudulent means for NEET UG exam. The NEET 2022 Scam had the fraudsters using several techniques for cheating in the national-level medical entrance exam, including impersonation of NEET aspirants, where some other people gave NEET exam instead of the actual aspirant. The story is still developing and more details will be added to it as and when they are shared by law enforcement agencies.

About NEET 2022

The NEET UG 2022 Exam was held on 17th July 2022 - Sunday in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The Medical Entrance Examination was held to screen candidates for admission to undergraduate medical courses offered by medical colleges based across the country. Around 18 lakh candidates had participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam 2022 held on Sunday.