NEET 2022 Exam Today: Know Dress Code, Reporting Time, Important Documents to Carry Here

NEET 2022 Exam Today - Exam Day Guidelines: NEET UG 2022 Exam is scheduled to begin today - 17th July 2022. NTA - National Testing Agency will hold for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) today. The undergraduate level medical entrance exam - NEET UG 2022 will be held in the afternoon session - from 2 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates who are due to appear for the NEET 2022 Exam today should know and be aware of the exam-day guidelines and important documents that are to be carried to the examination hall. To avoid facing any problems, candidates are advised to keep these instructions in mind before leaving for NEET UG 2022 Exam.

NEET Admit Card 2022 Mandatory

NEET UG 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 2 PM today. Candidates should note that they will be allowed to appear for the exam only if they are carrying the NEET admit card issued by the NTA. Therefore, candidates are advised to download NEET 2022 Admit card from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Reporting Time

With NEET UG 2022 Exam scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM in the afternoon, then NTA has advised all candidates to report to the assigned exam centres at-least 1 hour prior to the examination. Therefore, candidates are advised to the exam centres by 1:30 PM in the afternoon.

Dress Code

NTA has prescribed specific dress code that is to be followed by aspirants who are appearing for NEET UG 2022. Candidates are advised not to wear Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. Candidates are not advised to wear Shoes and only slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted inside the exam hall. Candidates are also not advised to wear or carry items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc are prohibited. Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items etc are also prohibited

For candidates who are planning to appear for medical entrance exam dressed in cultural/ customary dress, the reporting time has been advanced to 12:30 PM. Such candidates are also advised to be ready for frisking and checking; frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.

Documents to be Carried

Candidates who are due to appear for NEET UG 2022 Exam are advised to carry their hall tickets / admit cards issued by the NTA. Along with this, they are also required to carry self-declaration or undertaking as well as a valid Photo ID proof and PwD Certificate as applicable.

Items Allowed and Banned in Exam Hall

Candidates are only allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, a small hand sanitizer bottle along with basic stationery items. In terms of banned items, candidates are not allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phones, and other banned/ prohibited items.

