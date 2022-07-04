NEET 2022: NTA to release NEET UG Admit Card This Week, Download at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit Card 2022 Date
|
Events
|
Date
|
NEET Admit Card
|
Likely by this week
|
NEET UG
|
17th July 2022
How To Download NEET 2022 Admit Card?
Demands for Postponement of NEET 2022
As per reports, the NEET admit card 2022 release date is expected to be confirmed very soon by NTA. Meanwhile, many medical exam aspirants are still hoping for NEET UG 2022 postponement. They have been tweeting to postpone the medical entrance exam. However, the Education Minister has recently hinted that the postponement of NEET UG is not possible. At an event held this week, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pointed out the unlikely nature of the NEET 2022 postponement.
We all raised our voices with 3M+ tweets to get a response from @EduMinOfIndia So he can solve our problems but he was laughing at our dreams .He didn't care about our reasons he didn't care about the assam floods or students commiting suicide. @narendramodi #CandleMarchForNEETUG pic.twitter.com/0M2zpSbjXc— Simran Bhagat (@SimranB42671851) July 1, 2022
