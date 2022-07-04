NEET 2022: NTA to release NEET UG Admit Card This Week, Download at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET - UG) admit card 2022 soon. As per media reports, NEET admit card is expected to be issued this week at neet.nta.nic.in. However, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the release of NEET UG hall ticket is still awaited. Nearly, 18 lakh registered candidates will be able to download the NEET admit card 2022 by using the required login credentials.

As per past trends, NTA releases the NEET UG admit card at least a week before the commencement of the exam. Based on this and the fact that NEET 2022 exam date is 17th July 2022, the admit card is expected to be released by this week. Recently, NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips, but till now, it has not provided any specific date for the release of admit cards.

NEET Admit Card 2022 Date

Events Date NEET Admit Card Likely by this week NEET UG 17th July 2022

How To Download NEET 2022 Admit Card?

It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of NEET 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates must also note that the NEET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. So, they need to download the same from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To do so, candidates are required to use the credentials - application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window, without this, they will not be able to download their admit card of NEET 2022.

Demands for Postponement of NEET 2022



As per reports, the NEET admit card 2022 release date is expected to be confirmed very soon by NTA. Meanwhile, many medical exam aspirants are still hoping for NEET UG 2022 postponement. They have been tweeting to postpone the medical entrance exam. However, the Education Minister has recently hinted that the postponement of NEET UG is not possible. At an event held this week, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pointed out the unlikely nature of the NEET 2022 postponement.