NEET 2022 Result Declared: Check Category-wise cutoff here

NEET UG 2022 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency has announced the NEET UG 2022 Results on the official website. The results were announced in the early hours of the day. Students who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exams can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to check the results.

Candidates can download the scorecard by visiting the official website and entering the NEET UG 2022 Application ID and Password in the result link provided. Candidates can also check the NEET UG 2022 Results through the direct link given here.

Along with the NEET UG 2022 Scorecard students will also be able to check the category-wise cutoff and the list of students who have topped the NEET UG 2022 Examinations. Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to check the UG results.

NEE UG 2022 Official notification

Steps to check the NEET UG 2022 Results

The NEET UG 2022 Results have been announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency. In order for students to check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Follow the steps given below to check the NEET UG 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2022 official website

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the Result link given

Step 3: Enter the NEET UG 2022 application number and password

Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2022 Results for further reference

NEET UG 2022 Results

NEET UG 2022 Category-wise Cutoff

The National Testing Agency has released the category wise cutoff based on which candidates will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. Students must note that those belonging to the different categories will be allotted seats in the counsellig procedure based on the marks secured and the minimum marks for admissions. Students can check the complete details below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling procedure

With the results finally announced for the NEET UG 2022 Entrance exams, candidates can now visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee for further details on the release of the counselling schedule.

The counselling process for NEET UG 222 consists of Registration, choice filling, fee submission, verification and the seat allotment procedure. Students eligible for the counselling procedure as per the cutoff marks provided. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for further details on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule.

