NEET 2022: When will NEET Application Form Release? Know Form Filling Date, Details on UG Medical Entrance Test Here

NEET 2022 Application Form Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 soon. Once available, candidates will be able to register for the undergraduate medical exam from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET 2022 exam date and application form, NTA will also release the official brochure mentioning important dates and details such as eligibility criteria, registration process, fee etc. As per media reports, the medical entrance exam is expected to be conducted on 17th July 2022, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Alternatively, candidates can also stay tuned to this page of jagranjosh.com where the NEET 2022 dates and other key details about UG Medical Entrance Test will be updated.

NEET 2022 Likely on 17th July: Sources

While the actual date for the NEET UG 2022 is still awaited, sources close to the testing agency have hinted that the medical entrance test may be held on 17th July 2022. Media reports have claimed that senior officials within the NTA have hinted that the NEET 2022 Exam may be held in the 2nd or 3rd Week of July, most likely on 17th July 2022. However, as of now, the NTA is yet to release the NEET 2022 Notification which will not only provide the exam date but other important dates as well including application start and end date along with admitting card and application correction window dates as well.

NEET 2022: Key Changes Expected This Year

For 2022 session, NTA is not likely to make any major changes to the format and test structure of the NEET 2022 Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam. For this year, the exam is expected to be held in offline mode i.e., pen-and-paper mode at the designated exam centres. Unlike JEE Main 2022, the NTA will continue to hold the NEET 2022 exam in a single session on a single day.

In terms of Exam Pattern, the test will comprise of PCM categories i.e., Physics, Chemistry and Biology; with each containing 45 questions. The total marks for these questions would be 720. In order to qualify in the exam, students need to score above the 50 percentile to qualify NEET.

Another key change that was announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for this year’s exam was the removal of the upper age limit for applicants. For the 2022 session, any candidate who is above 17 years of age and has cleared the qualifying exams in Physics, Chemistry and Biology, is eligible to apply for NEET-UG 2022. The official tweet from Health Minister in this regard read "The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country."

