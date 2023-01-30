NEET MDS 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Spon at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023 Application Window Closes Today: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window of National Eligibility cum Entrance for Master’s in Dental Science (NEET MDS) today-January 30, 2023 by11.55 pm. Thus, candidates who have not applied for NEET MDS 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e.natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

Once the registrations are closed, authorities will open the correction window for candidates willing to make modifications to their application forms from February 2 to 5, 2023. However, a final edit window will be opened for changes in documents such as signature, photograph, and thumb impression from February 10 to 13, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023 Schedule

Event Date Edit NEET MDS Application Form February 2 to 5, 2023 Final Edit window for images in NEET MDS Application form February 10 to 13, 2023 Admit Card Release Date February 22, 2023, NEET MDS 2023 Exam March 1, 2023 Declaration of Result, By March 31, 2023

NEET MDS 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill NEET MDS 2023 Application form?

According to the official schedule, today is the last day to fill out the NEET MDS 2023 application form. Eligible candidates are required to visit the official website for registration by today only. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on NEET MDS

Step 3: Register by filling in required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill in personal and academic details

Step 6 : Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

NEET MDS 2023 Exam Details

As per the official schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 will be held on March 1, 2023. However, the authorities will issue the NEET MDS 2023 admit card on February 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

After evaluation, the National Board of Examination (NBE) will declare the NEET MDS 2023 Result by March 31, 2023.