NEET MDS 2023 Registration Window Reopens Today, Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Feb 10, 2023 12:18 IST
    NEET MDS 2023 Registration Window Opens Today: As per the latest updates, the authorities will open the NEET MDS 2023 registration window today-February 10, 2023 after 3.00 pm. Candidates will be able to apply for NEET MDS 2023 on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in. However, no further reopening or extensions will be provided, thus the candidates must reply themselves before the deadline.

    As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for NEET MDS 2023 registration is February 12, 2023 (till 11.55 pm). The application forms are reopened for the candidates who will be completing their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2023. They must be fulfilling other criteria to be able to apply for NEET MDS 2023. Candidates can check out NEET MDS 2023 Eligibility criteria in the information bulletin of the official website.

    NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates

    NEET MDS 2023 Registration

    February 10 (3.00 pm onwards) to 12, 2023 (till 11.55 pm)

    Application Edit Window

    February 15, 2023,

    Final Edit Window

    February 17 to 19, 2023

    How to Apply for NEET MDS 2023 Application form?

    The authorities will be reopening NEET MDS 2023 application form today-February 10, 2023 after 3.00 pm. Thus, candidates who will be completing their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2023, can apply on the official website by following these steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination tab
    • Step 3: Go to NEET MDS and click on To Register
    • Step 4: Register with the required details
    • Step 5: Now. login with registered ID and password
    • Step 6: Upload mandatory documents and pay required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout

