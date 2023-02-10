NEET MDS 2023 Registration Window Reopens Today, Get Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2023 Registration Window Opens Today: As per the latest updates, the authorities will open the NEET MDS 2023 registration window today-February 10, 2023 after 3.00 pm. Candidates will be able to apply for NEET MDS 2023 on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in. However, no further reopening or extensions will be provided, thus the candidates must reply themselves before the deadline.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for NEET MDS 2023 registration is February 12, 2023 (till 11.55 pm). The application forms are reopened for the candidates who will be completing their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2023. They must be fulfilling other criteria to be able to apply for NEET MDS 2023. Candidates can check out NEET MDS 2023 Eligibility criteria in the information bulletin of the official website.

NEET MDS 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Today)

NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates

Event Date NEET MDS 2023 Registration February 10 (3.00 pm onwards) to 12, 2023 (till 11.55 pm) Application Edit Window February 15, 2023, Final Edit Window February 17 to 19, 2023

How to Apply for NEET MDS 2023 Application form?

The authorities will be reopening NEET MDS 2023 application form today-February 10, 2023 after 3.00 pm. Thus, candidates who will be completing their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2023, can apply on the official website by following these steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination tab

Step 3: Go to NEET MDS and click on To Register

Step 4: Register with the required details

Step 5: Now. login with registered ID and password

Step 6: Upload mandatory documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout

