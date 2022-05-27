NEET MDS Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check at nbe.edu.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NEET MDS Result 2022 Declared: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the NEET MDS Result 2022 for the PG Dental Exam. Check and Download NEET MDS Result Scorecard Online via the official website - nbe.edu.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: May 27, 2022 21:36 IST
    NEET MDS Result 2022 Declared: Finally, the NEET MDS Result 2022 has been declared by the NBE today - 27th May 2022. As per the official update, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS Result 2022 has been declared for the PG Dental Entrance Exam held earlier in the year. The NEET MDS 2022 Results were declared during the evening hours on 27th May 2022 and published by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Candidates can now check their results and download NEET MDS Result Scorecard by logging onto the exam portal - nbe.edu.in. Alternatively, a direct link for NEET MDS Result 2022 is also placed below as well:

    Check NEET MDS Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    NEET MDS Cut Off 2022

    Along with the declaration of NEET MDS Result 2022, the exam authority has also notified that the cut-off criteria for the Dental Entrance Exam. As per the official notice, the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to the MDS course are as follows:

    Category

    Minimum Qualifying Criteria

    Cut-off Score (Out of 960)

    UR / EWS

    50th percentile

    263

    SC/ST/OBC (including PWD

    of SC/ST/OBC)

    40th percentile

    227

    UR-PWD

    45th percentile

    245

    Furthermore, the notice also says that the merit position for All India 50% quota seats will be declared separately. Along similar lines, the final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota will be prepared and circulated by States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria.

    NEET MDS 2022 Scorecard To be Available for Download on 2nd June

    The NEET MDS 2022 Exam Result declared today is in the form of a digital rank card which contains the qualifying status of the candidates. The exam authority in its official circular has noted that the individual scorecard for the candidates will be available for download from 2nd June 2022. The NEET MDS Result Scorecard 2022 will be made available for download via the official website - nbe.edu.in.

