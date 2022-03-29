NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today at nbe.edu.in, Know Steps To Edit

NEET PG 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the application correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) from today on 29th March. Candidates who have applied can make changes through the official site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2022 edit window will open till 7th April. NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on 21st May (9.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

NEET PG Application Window - Direct Link (To Be Available Soon)

NEET PG 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates NEET PG Application Correction Window 29th March 2022 Last date to make changes 7th April 2022 Final reopening of the correction window 26th to 30th April 2022 NEET PG 21st May 2022

How To Make Corrections in NEET PG 2022 Application?

Registered candidates can edit their online applications on the official website nbe.edu.in. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the final edit window to make final corrections, rectify incorrect images or documents from 26th to 30th April 2022. Go through the steps below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, go to NEET PG section and click on the application link.

Step 3 - Login using credentials and make necessary corrections.

Step 4 - Submit the form and download a copy.

NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Details

According to the Information Bulletin released, all editable fields in the application form of NEET PG will be open for the candidate to make any corrections, if so required. However, some of the fields in the application form will remain non-editable. Check the details below -

Fields that can be corrected in the NEET PG application form -

Date of birth

Gender

Category of candidate

Physical Disability Status

EWS status

Fields that cannot be edited in NEET PG application form -

Name of candidate

Mobile number

Email address

Testing city

Nationality

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

As per the updates, NEET 2022 admit card will be released on 16th May in online mode on the official website. The admit card will have the following details - candidates’ exam city, exam centre details and exam day instructions, among other information. Without carrying the NEET PG admit card, candidates will be not allowed to write the exam.

