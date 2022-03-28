Is NEET 2022 Date Confirmed? When can I Apply for NEET UG Medical Entrance Exam?

NEET 2022 Date: As per the media reports, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW had recommended the last two weeks of June as the suitable time for conducting the examination. There is, however, a likelihood that NEET 2022 exam would be conducted in July and not in June, as expected. Although, there has been no official announcement regarding the exam date of NEET 2022.

So, the NEET 2022 date is not yet confirmed. As per media reports, there have been suggestions that the authorities are still contemplating the exam date for NEET 2022. The officials however did mention that the notification is likely to be released soon and suggested that students keep a check on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Dates: Exam Likely on July 17

When To Apply for NEET UG Medical Entrance Exam?

Candidates interested to appear for the medical entrance test will need to register online on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per the reports, National Testing Agency is likely to begin the registration for NEET 2022 examination from 1st April 2022. However, the officials are yet to announce the details for the same. Last year, NTA had introduced a change in the process of NEET registration.

Last year, the application process for NEET was divided into two phases. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase - after the exam but before NEET result. The same process will likely be followed this year as well.

NEET UG 2022 Attempt

Based on amendments in 2018 for NEET eligibility criteria, authorities have removed the restrictions on the number of attempts for NEET. Therefore there is no restriction on the number of attempts for NEET 2022. So, candidates will be allowed to appear for the NEET exam as many times as they would like to only if they are eligible. '

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in 13 languages. The single national level undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET 2022 held every year for admission to 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Registration: Confirmation Page Soon to be available at DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in