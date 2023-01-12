NEET PG 2022 Final Seat Allotment List for Special Stray Vacancy Round Releases, Download PDF Here

NEET PG 2022: As per the latest updates, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the final National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET) PG seat allotment result for the special stray vacancy round in online mode. Candidates who applied for special stray vacancy round can check their final NEET PG allotment result pdf on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The final NEET PG seat allotment result 2022 for special stray vacancy round includes rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks for candidates. Earlier, the officials released the provisional allotment list of NEET PG special stray vacancy round on January 11, 2023.

NEET PG 2022 Final Seat Allotment List for Special Stray Vacancy Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download NEET PG 2022 Final Seat Allotment List for Special Stray Vacancy Round?

All the selected candidates can report to the allotted colleges by January 14, 2022. To download the special stray vacancy round final allotment letter of NEET PG, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the same -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link, - Final result of PG 2022 special stray vacancy round MD/MS/Diploma/DNB.

3rd Step - NEET PG counselling final result pdf will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, check rank, allotted quota, institute, and course from the allotment list.

5th Step - Also, download the PDF for future reference.

Notice Released By MCC

As per the result pdf released by MCC, it has been stated - “Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission.”

Also Read: NMC Extends Deadline for Data Submission of MBBS Students Once Again, Check last date here