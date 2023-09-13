NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: Choice Filling Process Closes Today, Choice Locking To Begin At 3 PM

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling: NEET PG Counselling Round 3 choice filling and choice locking window to close today, September 13, 2023. The choice-filling process for candidates participating in the third round of counselling began on September 9, 2023. According to the schedule given, students have time until 11:55 p.m. today to fill in their choices for the third round allotment. The window for candidates to lock in their choices for the third round of allotment will open at 3 p.m. today.

NEET PG round 3 counselling allotment result is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2023. The allotment result will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee based on the choices entered by the students in the third round choice filling process and the availability of seats in the colleges.

Candidates who have not yet entered their choices for the NEET PG round 3 allotment can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee and complete the choice-filling and choice-locking process.

NEET PG Round 3 Choice Filling

The choice-filling process for the round 3 allotment process will close today. Those candidates who have registered for the NEET PG round 3 counselling process and are yet to enter their choices for the allotment round can follow the steps provided below to enter their choices.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the details in the link provided

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 6: Save and lock the choices for the final allotment

