NEET Result 2022 Live: NEET UG Answer Key Expected To Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Download Link Here

NEET Result 2022, NEET UG Answer Key LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam result and answer key date and time. As per media reports, nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam. This year, National Testing Agency conducted NEET UG on 17th July 2022. Now, the students are waiting for the NEET result and answer key 2022. As per reports, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer key by end of July 2022. However, no official notification has been released as of now. The authorities will initially release the provisional NEET answer key.

Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections. After reviewing the objections, the final NEET answer key will be released. Based on that, the NEET result will be announced. As per reports, the NEET UG result 2022 will be announced in August. Candidates will be able to check their result by using the login credentials on the official website. Also, they are advised to visit the nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic for updates.

