NEET Result 2022 Live: NEET UG Answer Key Expected To Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Download Link Here

NEET Result 2022, NEET UG Answer Key LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam result and answer key date and time. As per media reports, nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam. This year, National Testing Agency conducted NEET UG on 17th July 2022. Now, the students are waiting for the NEET result and answer key 2022. As per reports, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer key by end of July 2022. However, no official notification has been released as of now. The authorities will initially release the provisional NEET answer key.
Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections. After reviewing the objections, the final NEET answer key will be released. Based on that, the NEET result will be announced. As per reports, the NEET UG result 2022 will be announced in August. Candidates will be able to check their result by using the login credentials on the official website. Also, they are advised to visit the nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic for updates.
27 Jul 06:19 PMIs the NEET result and scorecard same?
NEET 2022 result will be released in the form of a scorecard which is same. Candidates will be able to download the NEET 2022 result by using the required credentials on the official website.
27 Jul 06:12 PMWhere can I find the roll number to download the NEET result 2022?
The roll number is required to check the NEET result. It will be mentioned in the NEET admit card. Use the same to download the result of NEET 2022.
27 Jul 05:55 PMWhat after NEET result 2022?
NEET ug qualified candidates (except candidates from J&K) will be able to participate in the MCC conducted centralised counselling process for the All India Quota. Candidates can register for the centralized NEET Counselling.
27 Jul 04:30 PMHow to calculate score using NEET 2022 answer key?
After the NTA NEET answer key is released candidates can check their answers (as in the NEET OMR sheet PDF) with the official NEET 2022 answer key. Further, they will have to count the correct and incorrect responses to know their NEET score.
27 Jul 04:18 PMNEET Merit List 2022
NTA also prepares the NEET 2022 merit list for candidates who have opted for the 15% All India Quota. The merit list for counselling will be prepared on the basis of the NEET result.
27 Jul 04:08 PMPast Trends of NEET 2022 Result Date
|
Exam Year
|
Exam Date
|
Result Date
|
NEET 2022
|
17th July 2022
|
To be announced
|
NEET 2021
|
12th September 2021
|
1st November 2021
|
NEET 2020
|
13th September 2020
|
16th October 2020
|
NEET 2019
|
5th May 2019
|
5th June 2019
|
NEET 2018
|
6th May 2018
|
4th June 2018
27 Jul 03:54 PMNEET Answer Key 2022 Date
NTA NEET 2022 answer key release date is expected soon. However, various coaching institutes have released the NEET UG answer key for different sets. Check the video for more details -
27 Jul 03:38 PMWhere To Check NEET UG Result 2022?
Candidates will be able to check the NEET result 2022 on these websites, once announced -
27 Jul 03:32 PMHow to download NEET answer key 2022?
To download the NEET UG answer key 2022, candidates will have to follow the steps -
27 Jul 02:56 PMNEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme
|
Particulars
|
Score
|
Correct Response/Answer
|
4 Marks
|
Incorrect Response/Answer
|
One mark to be deducted
|
Unanswered
|
0
|
More than one response
|
0
27 Jul 02:41 PMNEET Answer Key 2022 by NTA
National Testing Agency will release the official NEET answer keys on the official website in the form of pdf along with the OMR sheet. With the help of the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 released by NTA, candidates will be able to cross-check their responses.
27 Jul 02:28 PMWhat after the announcement of NEET result 2022?
After the release of NEET UG 2022 results, qualified candidates will have to appear for the counselling rounds. Through NEET scores, admission to 91,415 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, as well as 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes, will be granted.
27 Jul 02:07 PMNEET Exam Statistics
In NEET 2022 session, as many as 1614777 candidates appeared in the exam. In the previous session, 8,70,075 students qualified for NEET, while 15,44,275 appeared.
27 Jul 01:56 PMNEET result-cum scorecard 2022
The NEET results 2022 pdf contains personal details, NEET 2022 qualifying marks, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) rank. Check NEET scorecard image below -
27 Jul 01:43 PMWho will Publish NEET Result 2022?
National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the NEET result 2022 in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the NTA NEET official website - neet.nta.nic.in to check their NEET UG result.
27 Jul 01:32 PMWhat details will be mentioned on the NEET Result 2022?
As per last year details, the NEET UG scorecard will likely to have the following information this year too -
27 Jul 01:15 PMWhat login credentials are required to check NEET 2022 Scorecard?
To check NEET UG scorecard, students will have to use their - application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window. Check below the image of NEET UG result login window -
27 Jul 01:00 PMHow can I Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?
Candidates will have to download the NEET UG answer key 2022 in online mode from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The link for the answer key will be updated soon by NTA.
27 Jul 12:57 PMIs NTA Released Answer Key 2022?
As of now, NTA has not yet released the NEET answer key 2022. It is expected to be available by end of July 2022. Initially, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers.
27 Jul 12:56 PMHow to Check NEET Result 2022?
Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET 2022 result on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. They need to use the required credentials in the NEET UG login window to download the scorecard. Check the video for complete details -
27 Jul 12:53 PMWhen Neet Result 2022 will be Declared?
Now that the medical entrance exam is over, NEET result 2022 is expected to be released soon in August. Once available, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check image of official website below -