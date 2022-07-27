NEET Result 2022 Live: NEET UG Answer Key Expected To Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Download Link Here

    Live

    NEET Result 2022, NEET UG Answer Key LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam result and answer key date and time. As per media reports, nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam. This year, National Testing Agency conducted NEET UG on 17th July 2022. Now, the students are waiting for the NEET result and answer key 2022. As per reports, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer key by end of July 2022. However, no official notification has been released as of now. The authorities will initially release the provisional NEET answer key. 

    Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections. After reviewing the objections, the final NEET answer key will be released. Based on that, the NEET result will be announced. As per reports, the NEET UG result 2022 will be announced in August. Candidates will be able to check their result by using the login credentials on the official website. Also, they are advised to visit the nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic for updates. 

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 27 Jul 06:19 PM

      Is the NEET result and scorecard same?

      NEET 2022 result will be released in the form of a scorecard which is same. Candidates will be able to download the NEET 2022 result by using the required credentials on the official website. 

    • 27 Jul 06:12 PM

      Where can I find the roll number to download the NEET result 2022?

      The roll number is required to check the NEET result. It will be mentioned in the NEET admit card. Use the same to download the result of NEET 2022.

    • 27 Jul 05:55 PM

      What after NEET result 2022?

      NEET ug qualified candidates (except candidates from J&K) will be able to participate in the MCC conducted centralised counselling process for the All India Quota. Candidates can register for the centralized NEET Counselling.

    • 27 Jul 04:30 PM

      How to calculate score using NEET 2022 answer key?

      After the NTA NEET answer key is released candidates can check their answers (as in the NEET OMR sheet PDF) with the official NEET 2022 answer key. Further, they will have to count the correct and incorrect responses to know their NEET score. 

      NEET 2022 Result 

    • 27 Jul 04:18 PM

      NEET Merit List 2022

      NTA also prepares the NEET 2022 merit list for candidates who have opted for the 15% All India Quota. The merit list for counselling will be prepared on the basis of the NEET result.

    • 27 Jul 04:08 PM

      Past Trends of NEET 2022 Result Date

      Exam Year

      Exam Date

      Result Date

      NEET 2022

      17th July 2022

      To be announced

      NEET 2021

      12th September 2021

      1st November 2021

      NEET 2020

      13th September 2020

      16th October 2020

      NEET 2019

      5th May 2019

      5th June 2019

      NEET 2018

      6th May 2018

      4th June 2018

    • 27 Jul 03:54 PM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 Date

      NTA NEET 2022 answer key release date is expected soon. However, various coaching institutes have released the NEET UG answer key for different sets. Check the video for more details - 

    • 27 Jul 03:38 PM

      Where To Check NEET UG Result 2022?

      Candidates will be able to check the NEET result 2022 on these websites, once announced - 

      • neet.nta.nic.in
      • ntaresults.nic.in
      • nta.ac.in

    • 27 Jul 03:32 PM

      How to download NEET answer key 2022?

      To download the NEET UG answer key 2022, candidates will have to follow the steps -

      • 1st Step - Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
      • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the official link of NEET UG answer key.
      • 3rd Step - NEET answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
      • 4th Step - Download the final answer key for the NEET 2022 exam. 

    • 27 Jul 02:56 PM

      NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

      Particulars 

      Score

      Correct Response/Answer

      4 Marks

      Incorrect Response/Answer

      One mark to be deducted

      Unanswered

      0

      More than one response

      0

    • 27 Jul 02:41 PM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 by NTA

      National Testing Agency will release the official NEET answer keys on the official website in the form of pdf along with the OMR sheet. With the help of the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 released by NTA, candidates will be able to cross-check their responses.

    • 27 Jul 02:28 PM

      What after the announcement of NEET result 2022?

      After the release of NEET UG 2022 results, qualified candidates will have to appear for the counselling rounds. Through NEET scores, admission to 91,415 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, as well as 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes, will be granted.

    • 27 Jul 02:07 PM

      NEET Exam Statistics

      In NEET 2022 session, as many as 1614777 candidates appeared in the exam. In the previous session, 8,70,075 students qualified for NEET, while 15,44,275 appeared. 

      NEET UG 2022 

    • 27 Jul 01:56 PM

      NEET result-cum scorecard 2022

      The NEET results 2022 pdf contains personal details, NEET 2022 qualifying marks, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) rank. Check NEET scorecard image below - 

      NEET Scorecard 2022 

    • 27 Jul 01:43 PM

      Who will Publish NEET Result 2022?

      National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the NEET result 2022 in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the NTA NEET official website - neet.nta.nic.in to check their NEET UG result. 

    • 27 Jul 01:32 PM

      What details will be mentioned on the NEET Result 2022?

      As per last year details, the NEET UG scorecard will likely to have the following information this year too -

      • Roll Number
      • Application Number
      • Candidate's Personal Details 
      • Percentile Secured
      • Total Marks obtained
      • Percentile Score
      • NEET All India Rank
      • NEET Qualifying Status
      • NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats
      • NEET Cutoff Score

    • 27 Jul 01:15 PM

      What login credentials are required to check NEET 2022 Scorecard?

      To check NEET UG scorecard, students will have to use their - application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window. Check below the image of NEET UG result login window - 

      NEET Result 2022 

    • 27 Jul 01:00 PM

      How can I Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

      Candidates will have to download the NEET UG answer key 2022 in online mode from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The link for the answer key will be updated soon by NTA. 

    • 27 Jul 12:57 PM

      Is NTA Released Answer Key 2022?

      As of now, NTA has not yet released the NEET answer key 2022. It is expected to be available by end of July 2022. Initially, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers.

    • 27 Jul 12:56 PM

      How to Check NEET Result 2022?

      Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET 2022 result on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. They need to use the required credentials in the NEET UG login window to download the scorecard. Check the video for complete details - 

    • 27 Jul 12:53 PM

      When Neet Result 2022 will be Declared?

      Now that the medical entrance exam is over, NEET result 2022 is expected to be released soon in August. Once available, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check image of official website below - 

      NEET UG Result 2022 

