NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Additional Seats in Round 1 Seat Matrix for DM, MCh programmes

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee has added seats in the DM, MCh Round 1 Counselling Seat Matrix. According to the notification released, more seats have been added in order to prevent the wastage of Super Speciality Seats. The NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling process is underway and the last day for students to submit their choices is December 7, 2022.

According to the official notification, additional seats for DM, MCh, Dr DNB courses have been added for the Medical Colleges including Government Medical College, Srinagar, Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Science, Uttarakhand, Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, New Delhi and SDS Tuberculosis Research Centre and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Karnataka.

Notification - Click Here

Seat Matrix Dr DNB - Click Here

Seat Matrix DM, MCh - Click Here

According to the counselling schedule available, the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment process will be conducted between December 8 and 9, 2022 and the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be announced by December 10, 2022. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round can complete the admissions and report to the allotted colleges from December 11 to 16, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling

The NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Choice filling process is underway. candidates eligible for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website and complete the choice filling. Candidates are advised to enter the choices based on their order of preference for college and courses.

