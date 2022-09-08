NEET Topper Interview 2022: Meet Tanishka - Daughter of Govt School Teachers, who believes Curiosity is Key to Success

NEET Topper Interview 2022: Tanishka has bagged the NEET UG 2022 AIR 1 - All India Rank 1 to become the NEET 2022 Topper in the recently announced medical entrance exam results. After weeks of waiting, NTA - National Testing Agency declared the NEET UG 2022 Results for the medical entrance exam late night on 7th Sept 2022. Along with the NETE Result 2022, the exam authority also notified the NEET Toppers List 2022, consisting of names of the candidates who have been featured in the All-India Rank List 2022. As per the official notice, Haryana’s Tanishka has bagged the AIR - All India Rank 1 to become NEET UG 2022 Topper based in line with the new tie-breaking formula adopted by NTA.

NEET Topper Tanishka Scores 99.99 Percentile

Tanishka has bagged the top spot on the NEET Toppers List 2022 backed by her phenomenal performance in the medical entrance exam. She managed to put up 99.99 percentile with a score of 715 out of 720. In terms of subject-wise or section -wise performance, Tanishka scored 99.96 percentile in Physics, 99.99 percentile in Chemistry and 99.98 percentile in Biology (Botany + Zoology).

Before NEET, she also appeared for JEE Main 2022 Exam in which she scored 99.50 percentile. At School level, Tanisha cleared her 12th Board Exams with 98.60% marks while in Class 10 her overall pass percentage stood at 96.40%.

Journey to Success

Tanishka hails from Narnaul, Haryana and pursued her studies for NEET UG 2022 Exam in Kota, Rajasthan. She comes from a middle-class family, where both her parents are government school teachers. Her father, Krishna Kumar is a Government Teacher and her mother Sarita Kumari is also a lecturer in a government school. As part of her preparation strategy for NEET UG 2022, Tanishka moved from her hometown in Haryana to Kota Rajasthan, where she joined a renowned coaching institute. Talking about her journey to success, Tanishka says that it was a tumulus ride with its own ups and downs. At times, she would feel highly demotivated after performing badly in a test or practice mock test. But it was at such times that her parents helped her stay positive and continue her preparation journey. She further adds that my parents “never pressurized her for marks and motivated for preparation with positivity.”

Preparation Strategy

Talking about her preparation strategy, Tanishka says that she devoted 6-7 hours for self-study apart from coaching and school studies to crack NEET UG 2022. Ask her what her formula for success was and she says “I don't hesitate to ask till the concept is not clear.” While preparing for NEET UG 2022, she says that conceptual clarity is of utmost importance. Medical aspirants preparing for NEET Exam should always make sure that they know and understand the key concepts that are part of the syllabus. As far as her success formula is concerned, she says that it was her curious nature and habit of asking questions to resolve her doubts that helped her bag the AIR 1 and become NEET Topper. On the revision front, she adds that it is important to allot enough time to revise the concepts that are covered in classroom lectures. She further adds that as the exam date approaches, revision should take up more study time than covering more concepts.

What Lies Ahead…

After bagging AIR 1 and becoming the NEET Topper 2022 with 99.99 percentile, Tanishka has her eyes set on AIIMS Delhi. Backed by her stellar performance in the NEET UG 2022 Exam, she plans to join AIIMS Delhi - India’s top medical college for MBBS programmes. As far medical specializations go, she has already identified cardio, neuro or oncology as probable streams that she might be interested in joining at AIIMS. Ask her why did decided to become a doctor, and she beams “I want to become a doctor because it is such a field in which you can establish yourself by helping others.”

