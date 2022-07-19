NEET UG 2022 English, Hindi Question Papers Interchanged in Rajasthan Exam Centre, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2022: Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on 17th July in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district alleged that English and Hindi question papers were interchanged. As per students, the question papers meant for Hindi and English medium students were interchanged mistakenly. According to media reports, an NTA official confirmed the question paper interchanged, but students were given extra time to complete their papers after the error occurred.

Over 95% of candidates appeared in the NEET UG, and the maximum number of test-takers appeared for the examination in Jaipur. Some students took to social media to request the National Testing Agency to look into this matter. Parents and students were also seen protesting outside the NEET exam centre in Rajasthan, as per videos shared on Twitter.

Students Took To Twitter Demanding Justice For NEET UG 2022

Many students took to Twitter and are requesting the authorities to do justice for students who appeared from Rajasthan's, Sri Ganganagar district. Check some of the tweets below. Addressing NTA, a student tweeted, "To all respected authorities kindly look into this matter this is a national issue their future depends upon this we trust NTA as a fair exam conducting agency please don't let the trust be broken video from Sri Ganganagar."

Another student tweeted, "NEET UG 2022: Here the question paper of English given to Hindi medium students, there was a ruckus! #NEETUG22 #sriganganagar #rajasthan #NEETUG ."

NEET UG 2022: Students, Parents Protested

The students and their parents protested in front of the exam centre at Army Public School in Sriganganagar. As per media reports, one of the NEET aspirants informed that, "Around 4:30 pm, after two and half hours after the start of the examination, people from the exam centre came to us and said that we have been mistakenly given the bilingual question paper meant for Hindi medium students and those studying in Hindi medium have received the question paper meant for English medium students.” Following the incident, students and parents gathered in front of the exam centre at the Army Public School in Sriganganagar to protest.

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG)

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET UG exam which is the biggest medical entrance exam in the country. This year, over 18 lakh students registered for the exam of which 95% took the test. NEET is held in pen and paper mode for admission to medical colleges including MBBS, BDS, and allied fields.

