NEET UG 2023: NTA To Release Medical Entrance Exam Application Form Soon

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 application form soon. Candidates willing to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam will be able to fill out the application form on the official website i.e. nta.ac.in shortly. However, NTA has already announced the NEET UG 2023 exam date i.e. May 7, 2023.

The NEET UG 2023 Application form will consist of registration, entering the personal details, choosing the paper medium and exam cities, document upload, payment of the registration fee as per the category, and downloading the confirmation page. However, the list of documents to be uploaded will be mentioned along with other detailed application instructions from the NTA.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Minimum age requirement to apply for the NEET UG 2023 exam is 17 years. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognized board/institution are eligible to appear in the NEET UG exam.

Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (including practical tests in these subjects), and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English as a core course in the qualifying examination.

About NEET UG 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). Candidates willing to pursue medical education from Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, and JIPMER have to appear in the NEET UG exam. The all-India-level medical entrance exam will be conducted for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing) programmes.

Candidates who will qualify for the NEET UG 2023 exam will get admission on 15 percent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 percent of Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats through NEET score.

