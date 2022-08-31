NEET UG Answer Key 2022 (Postponed): Know When NTA will Release NEET Answer Key, OMR Sheets at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 (Postponed): The wait for NEET Answer Key 2022 is extended by a few more hours as NTA has postponed the released of the same. Even after well past mid-night on 30th August, the date earlier communicated by the apex testing agency as the release date for NEET Answer Key 2022; the agency failed to release the same for the medical entrance exam. Following this, the NTA - National Testing Agency has shared and official update confirming the delay in the of NEET Answer Key 2022 and OMR Sheets. The new notice shared on neet.nta.nic.in website acknowledges the delay and informs the candidates that NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, OMR Response Sheets will be released today - 31st August 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download their OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key from official website easily. Alternatively, a direct link for the same is also placed below:

Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Soon)

What does Official Notice of NTA say?

The delay in the release of NEET Answer Key 2022 went well-past midnight on 30th August causing great inconvenience to medical aspirants who have been waiting for the release of the same. After several candidates took to social media to express their frustration on the matter, NTA issued a clarification note regarding NEET Answer Key 2022 Delay. The notice reads “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today.”

Will NEET Result 2022 get Delayed?

The official notice released by NTA earlier which confirmed the release date for NEET UG 2022 Answer Key as 30th August had also confirmed that the NEET 2022 Result will be declared by 7th Sept 2022. Now, with the delay caused in the release of NEET Answer Key 2022, the next event on the exam cycle i.e., objection window is likely to be pushed back by another day. Another concern that is being shared by students on social media is with regards to NEET Result 2022 Date being pushed beyond the committed 7th Sept. However, so far NTA has not shared any update on the same and is expected to release the NEET UG Result 2022 as per the timeline shared earlier. In the meanwhile, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to get latest news and updates about the same.

