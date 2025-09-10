SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Extended, New Seats Added, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 10, 2025, 13:54 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 schedule extended. MCC adds new seats to round 2 seat matrix. Revised schedule to be released soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Extended
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the schedule for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2. The counselling schedule has been extended due to the addition of new seats into the round 2 counselling seat matrix. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling will be issued the revised schedule soon. 

As per the original schedule released, the NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling registration process began on September 4 while the choice filling commenced on September 5. The notification released states that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is in the process of adding newly accredited seats sent by NMC in the seat matrix of Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025. Along with this, the scrutiny of NRI documents is in progressbased on which the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 schedule has been extended. The revised schedule is expected to be released soon. 

MCC will be adding seats in the seat matrix for NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling. Allotment will now be conducted based on the seats added in the second round. Check the complete details below.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seats Added

College Name 

Quota 

Seats  

ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad (200418)

Employees State Insurance Scheme(ESI)

UR-03 

OBC-02 

EWS-01 

SC-02 

ST-01 

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi (200335)

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

158 

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi (200335) 

Non-Resident Indian 

30

 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round Schedule Soon

 

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 schedule has been extended as per the official notification. Canddiates participating in the NEET UG round 2 counselling must note that the revised schedule for the counselling round is expected to be announced by officials soon. The revised schedule will be based on the new seats added into the round 2 seat matrix.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

