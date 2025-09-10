NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Extended, New Seats Added, Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the schedule for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2. The counselling schedule has been extended due to the addition of new seats into the round 2 counselling seat matrix. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling will be issued the revised schedule soon.

As per the original schedule released, the NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling registration process began on September 4 while the choice filling commenced on September 5. The notification released states that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is in the process of adding newly accredited seats sent by NMC in the seat matrix of Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025. Along with this, the scrutiny of NRI documents is in progressbased on which the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 schedule has been extended. The revised schedule is expected to be released soon.