NEET UG Registration 2023 to Begin Soon, Check Application Details Here

NEET UG Registration 2023: As per media reports, it is expected that National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2023 registration form by the end of February in online mode. Once available, candidates will be able to fill up NEET UG 2023 application at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As of now, the exact date for the release of NEET UG registration 2023 form has not yet been announced, however, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi has confirmed that it will start by end of February.

This year, NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the NEET UG entrance exam. Through NEET admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

How To Apply for NEET UG 2023?

The NEET 2023 application form will be available IN online mode along with the notification and information bulletin. The complete details regarding filling up of NEET UG application form, registration fees etc will be mentioned on it. Till then, candidates can go through the basics steps on how to apply for NEET UG 2023 provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registration for NEET UG 2023.

3rd Step - On the next page select - New registration.

4th Step - Complete the registration, login with the credentials generated.

5th Step - Fill up NEET UG application form and upload the required documents.

6th Step - Now, pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form.

NEET UG 2023 Application Fees

To complete the NEET registration, candidates will have to pay the specified fees. They can pay the NEET 2023 application fee through Debit/Credit/Net banking or Unified Payment Interface (UPI) using State Bank of India/Syndicate Bank/ICICI Bank/HDFC Bank/Paytm service provider. Check below the NEET 2023 exam fees (based on last year's update) -

Categories Application fee General/OBC Candidates Rs. 1600 General-EWS/ OBC-NCL* Rs 1500 SC/ST/PH Candidates Rs. 900

NEET Registration Statistics

Years Number of candidates registered Number of candidates appeared 2022 1872343 1764571 2021 1614777 1544275 2020 1597435 1366945 2019 15,19,375 14,10,755 2018 13,26,725 12,69,922 2017 11,38,890 10,90,085

Who Are Eligible for NEET UG 2023?

As per the last year's notification, candidates who have passed in class 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible to apply for NEET 2023. Also, they must have completed a minimum of 17 years of age at the time of admission as of 31 December 2023. Further, there are no restrictions on the maximum NEET attempt limit.

