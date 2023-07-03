NExT Exam: NMC issues regulations for National Exit Test, check paper pattern and FAQs

NExT Exam: The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently issued guidelines for NExT. The entrance exam will be one common exit test for medical students that will act as a licentiate as well as an entrance exam. The NExT will be conducted in two steps: 1 and 2 and candidates will have to qualify for the exam within 10 years of joining the MBBS course. Both NExT step 1 and 2 will be conducted twice in a year and those who were admitted to MBBS course in 2019 will be the first batch sitting for the examination.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will hold NExT Step 1 in May and November. They will be allowed to sit for NExT step 2 after completion of their internship and exams will be conducted in June and December. The complete schedule of the process of the NExT exam, internship and admission to broad speciality postgraduate courses will be released by the NMC and other bodies authorised by the commission.

NExT Tentative Schedule

Candidates can check the tentative schedule in the table provided below:

Events Date of exam/ Commencement Date of result/completion NExT Step I May/November First week of June/December III MBBS / Final MBBS part 2 practical/clinical university exam First week of June/December Third week of June/ December Internship First week of January/July December 31/June 30 of following year NEXT Step 2 Regular Third week of June/December Fourth week of June/ December NEXT Step 2 Supplementary First week of September/March Third week of September/March Post Graduate Admission May to June (Counselling) June 30 Postgraduate Course First week of July/ last week of January Yet to be announced

NExT Step 1 Exam Pattern

The NExT step 1 will be a comprehensive computer-based exam based on high-quality MCQs. The entrance exam will have six subject papers and applied aspects of all other subjects of MBBS including forensic medicine and toxicology (FMT), community medicine will be mainstreamed into the relevant clinical subjects.

Exams of all six subjects will be held in five days with one-day gaps on the second and fourth day. Each paper will include 10% items for applied aspects of related subjects. Check below the weightage in terms of the number of items in the test and the time allocated to each subject:

S.No. Subjects Number of items Time duration 1. Medicine and allied subjects 120 Items 3 hours 2. Surgery and allied subjects 120 Items 3 hours 3. Obstetrics and Gynaecology 120 Items 3 hours 4. Paediatrics 60 Items 1.5 hours 5. Otorhinolaryngology 60 Items 1.5 hours 6. Ophthalmology 60 Items 1.5 hours

Check NExT Notice PDF for detailed information about the exam patter - Download Here

NExT Step 2 Paper Pattern

The NExT step 2 will be a comprehensive practical/clinical exam which will be conducted after completion of the internship that evaluated competencies in clinical diagnosis, patient examination and clinical decision making, practical and communication skills necessary for the practice of the modern system of medicine especially in India. A total of seven subjects will be evaluated during NExT step 2. These include:

Medicine and allied subjects

Surgery and allied subjects

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Paediatrics

Otorhinolaryngology

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR)

Check NExT FAQs

Q1: Is there any restrictions on the number of attempts to appear in NExT exam?



Answer: As per the official notification, “There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 1 provided the candidate has passed both NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 Examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course. There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in the NExT Step 1 Examination to improve scores provided these examinations for improvement of scores are taken after completion of NExT Step 2. Candidates are not entitled to appear in NExT step 1 for improvement of score till completion of NExT 2.”

Q2: What is the 10 year rule for NExT exam? Answer: Candidates who have completed their III MBBS/Final MBBS course from NMC approved/recognised medical college will have to appear for NExT step 1. Once they have cleared that, they will have to do an internship after which they can appear for NExT step 2. As per the regulations, candidates have to clear NExT (steps 1 and 2) within 10 years of joining the MBBS course.

Q3: Till when NExT Step 1 exam valid? Answer: The NExT step 1 marks for determining merit for admission to broad speciality postgraduate courses will be valid for five years. However, if a candidate appears in the exam cycle of NExT step 1 again, then the previous NExT step 1 marks will be invalid for the determination of rank for admission to postgraduate courses in broad specialities and only the scores acquired in the last attempt of NExT step will be considered.

Q4: What happens if any candidate fails in NExT 2? Answer: In case any candidates fail in one or more of the seven subjects and are required to repeat the subjects. They can appear for NExT step 2 supplementary exam which will be held twice a year However, if a candidate has failed in more than three subjects, they will have to appear in all seven subjects again. “There is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 2 provided the candidate has passed NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course,” states the official notice.

