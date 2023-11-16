NIFT 2024 Updates: Check List of Documents Required To Fill Application Form Here

NIFT 2024 Updates: The National Institute of Fashion Technology is likely to soon release the application form of NIFT online. Once released, candidates can fill up the NIFT application form 2024 at nift.ac.in. As of now, the NIFT registration date is not announced yet, the application form is likely to be released by next week.
Along with the application form, the authorities will also announce the NIFT exam date 2024. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech), Master of Design (M.Des), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).
What documents are required to fill NIFT Application Form 2024?
Candidates who will be filling out the application form of NIFT entrance exam must keep the following documents ready with themselves to avoid any problems during the NIFT exam registration:
- Personal Email ID
- Details of Educational Qualification
- Personal Details
- Certificate of Disability (if applicable)
- ST/ SC/ OBC Certificate (if applicable)
- Scanned Image of Signature
- Scanned Image of Photograph
- Details of Credit/Debit card in case of making payment online
Previous Year’s NIFT Application Form Release Date
As per the past few year’s trends, it is expected that NIFT form will be released in October or November. Candidates can check the table to know last year's release date of application form:
|
Years
|
NIFT Application Form Date
|
2023
|
November 1, 2023
|
2022
|
December 3, 2021
|
2021
|
December 14, 2020
|
2020
|
October 23, 2019
|
2019
|
October 22, 2018
|
2018
|
October 20, 2017
How to register for NIFT Entrance Exam 2024?
To fill up the NIFT application form, candidates will have to first complete the registration process. They can apply online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for NIFT 2024:
Step 1: Go to the official website: nift.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on NIFT application form 2024
Step 3: In the new window, register by entering the asked details
Step 4: Now, login and fill out personal and required academic details in the NIFT application form
Step 5: Select the preferred exam centre, upload all the required documents and pay the fees
Step 6: Now, submit the form and take a printout for future references
