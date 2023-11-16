NIFT 2024 Updates: Check List of Documents Required To Fill Application Form Here

NIFT 2024 Updates: The National Institute of Fashion Technology is likely to soon release the application form of NIFT online. Once released, candidates can fill up the NIFT application form 2024 at nift.ac.in. As of now, the NIFT registration date is not announced yet, the application form is likely to be released by next week.

Along with the application form, the authorities will also announce the NIFT exam date 2024. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech), Master of Design (M.Des), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

What documents are required to fill NIFT Application Form 2024?

Candidates who will be filling out the application form of NIFT entrance exam must keep the following documents ready with themselves to avoid any problems during the NIFT exam registration:

Personal Email ID

Details of Educational Qualification

Personal Details

Certificate of Disability (if applicable)

ST/ SC/ OBC Certificate (if applicable)

Scanned Image of Signature

Scanned Image of Photograph

Details of Credit/Debit card in case of making payment online

Previous Year’s NIFT Application Form Release Date

As per the past few year’s trends, it is expected that NIFT form will be released in October or November. Candidates can check the table to know last year's release date of application form:

Years NIFT Application Form Date 2023 November 1, 2023 2022 December 3, 2021 2021 December 14, 2020 2020 October 23, 2019 2019 October 22, 2018 2018 October 20, 2017

How to register for NIFT Entrance Exam 2024?

To fill up the NIFT application form, candidates will have to first complete the registration process. They can apply online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for NIFT 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NIFT application form 2024

Step 3: In the new window, register by entering the asked details

Step 4: Now, login and fill out personal and required academic details in the NIFT application form

Step 5: Select the preferred exam centre, upload all the required documents and pay the fees

Step 6: Now, submit the form and take a printout for future references

