    NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at nios.ac.in

    NIOS will close the registrations for the class 10, 12 public exam today- January 10, 2023. Those who have not applied yet must do the same by today only at nios.ac.in. Check schedule here

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 17:23 IST
    NIOS Public Exam April 2023 registration ends today
    NIOS Public Exam April 2023 registration ends today

    NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will close the registration window for NIOS class 10, 12 public exam without late fees today- January 10, 2023. Students can apply for class 10th and 12th public exams on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. However, the registration link with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject will be available from January 11 to 17, 2023.

    Students who had previously enrolled in the NIOS stream-1, Block-1 April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations can also register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2023. Further, those who registered for the NIOS October exam 2023 can apply. For the NIOS theory examination, students have to pay Rs 250 for each subject. For subjects including both theories and practicals, they need to pay Rs 120.

    NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Last date to fill out online application

    January 10, 2023 (without late fee)

    Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject

    January 11 to 17, 2023

    Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner

    January 18 to 25, 2023

    How to Fill NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Form?

    NIOS will end the registrations for the class 10, 12 public exam today-January 10, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet must fill out the form without late fees by today. They can follow these steps to apply-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. sdmis.nios.ac.in
    • Step 2: Log in with 12-digit enrollment number
    • Step 3: Click on the submit button
    • Step 4: Check and pay the required fee as per subject
    • Step 5: Finish the enrollment process
    • Step 6: Save confirmation page for future reference

    Also Read: UP Board Date Sheet 2023 (Out): Check Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories