NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at nios.ac.in

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will close the registration window for NIOS class 10, 12 public exam without late fees today- January 10, 2023. Students can apply for class 10th and 12th public exams on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. However, the registration link with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject will be available from January 11 to 17, 2023.

Students who had previously enrolled in the NIOS stream-1, Block-1 April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations can also register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2023. Further, those who registered for the NIOS October exam 2023 can apply. For the NIOS theory examination, students have to pay Rs 250 for each subject. For subjects including both theories and practicals, they need to pay Rs 120.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Schedule

Event Date Last date to fill out online application January 10, 2023 (without late fee) Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject January 11 to 17, 2023 Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner January 18 to 25, 2023

How to Fill NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Form?

NIOS will end the registrations for the class 10, 12 public exam today-January 10, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet must fill out the form without late fees by today. They can follow these steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with 12-digit enrollment number

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Check and pay the required fee as per subject

Step 5: Finish the enrollment process

Step 6: Save confirmation page for future reference

