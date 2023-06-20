NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Expected Soon, Steps to Download Marksheet, Latest Updates Here

NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to declare class 10, 12 results soon. Once the results are announced, candidates who appeared in the exams conducted from April 6 to May 8, 2023, can download their mark sheets from the official website: nios.ac.in by entering their login credentials. Apart from the official website, students can also access the results via SMS and Digilocker.

It must be noted that students who failed in NIOS April Exams 2023 can also appear in the October session. As per the data released, previously, over 1.8 lakh students appeared in class 12th whereas nearly 1.7 lakh took the NIOS class 10th exams, whereas the pass percentage stood at 34.42%.

When to Check NIOS 10, 12 Results 2023?

Candidates can check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates NIOS 10, 12 Exam Date April 6 to May 8, 2023 NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 release date June 2023 (tentative)

Where to Check NIOS Results 2023 Class 10, 12?

NIOS Results 2023 Class 10, 12 are going to be announced soon. Students who appeared in the exam can check out the results in different ways mentioned below:

Official Website: nios.ac.in

Digilocker applicaton

SMS

How to Check NIOS 10, 12 Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out the following steps to download the mark sheet-

Step 1: Go to the official website: nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the examination/result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on NIOS Class 10, 12 result 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and captcha code

Step 5: Submit the login credentials

Step 6: NIOS Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep a hard copy for future reference

How to Access NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Via SMS?

There is a possibility of a website crash when the website crashes. In this condition, candidates can check out the results in offline mode by following the steps below:

Type an SMS- NIOS10Roll Number or NIOS12Roll number

Send it to 5676750

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be sent to you via SMS.

What Details will be Mentioned on NIOS Results 2023?

Check out the details mentioned on NIOS Class 10, 12 Marksheet 2023 below:

Candidate’s Name

Enrollment number

Parent’s Name

Subject-wise marks in theory

Course/Class (secondary or senior secondary)

Total marks

Exam month and year

Qualifying status

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks in practical

Abbreviations

