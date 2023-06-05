NIRF Rankings 2023: AIIMS Delhi Bags 1st Position, Check List of 10 Top Medical Colleges in India

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has announced the top higher education institutions in India. The authorities have released the 8th education of NIRF rankings 2023 today i.e. June 5. According to NIRF Medical College Rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) has secured first place.

Even last year, AIIMS Delhi bagged the top rank in the medical category. After digging deeper into the past year's trends, it is reported that AIIMS Delhi has been at the forefront for the last six years continuously. On the other hand, B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad is ranked lowest in the category. The list of NIRF rankings 2023 of top medical colleges in India can be checked here.

NIRF Medical College Rankings 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

NIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Medical Colleges

Check out the list of the top 10 best-performing medical colleges in the country.

Rank College Name 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 3 Christian Medical College, Vellore 4 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 5 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry 6 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 7 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences 8 Banaras Hindu University 9 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 10 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

The NIRF Medical College Rankings can be checked from the above-mentioned table. However, the complete list is available on the official website of NIRF: nirfindia.org.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Important Parameters

NIRF Rankings 2023 have several parameters: Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception.

Sl. No Parameter Marks Weightage 1 Teaching, Learning & Resources 100 0.30 2 Research and Professional Practice 100 0.30 3 Graduation Outcome 100 0.20 4 Outreach and Inclusivity 100 0.10 5 Perception 100 0.10

