NIRF Rankings 2023: AIIMS Delhi Bags 1st Position, Check List of 10 Top Medical Colleges in India

NIRF Rankings 2023: AIIMS Delhi has secured 1st place in the medical category for the sixth time. Whereas, B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad has been ranked lowest in the ranking.

Updated: Jun 5, 2023 16:45 IST
NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has announced the top higher education institutions in India. The authorities have released the 8th education of NIRF rankings 2023 today i.e. June 5. According to NIRF Medical College Rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) has secured first place. 

Even last year, AIIMS Delhi bagged the top rank in the medical category. After digging deeper into the past year's trends, it is reported that AIIMS Delhi has been at the forefront for the last six years continuously. On the other hand, B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad is ranked lowest in the category. The list of NIRF rankings 2023 of top medical colleges in India can be checked here.

NIRF Medical College Rankings 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

NIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Medical Colleges

Check out the list of the top 10 best-performing medical colleges in the country. 

Rank

College Name

1

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

2

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3

Christian Medical College, Vellore

4

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

5

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

6

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

7

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

8

Banaras Hindu University

9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

10

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

The NIRF Medical College Rankings can be checked from the above-mentioned table. However, the complete list is available on the official website of NIRF: nirfindia.org.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Important Parameters 

NIRF Rankings 2023 have several parameters: Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception. 

Sl. No

Parameter

Marks

Weightage

1

Teaching, Learning & Resources

100

0.30

2

Research and Professional Practice

100

0.30

3

Graduation Outcome

100

0.20

4

Outreach and Inclusivity

100

0.10

5

Perception

100

0.10

