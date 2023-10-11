NMAT by GMAC Registration 2023 Deadline Extended; Apply at register.nmat.org

NMAT Registration 2023: Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test, NMAC registrations have been extended till October 12, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: register.nmat.org. It is advisable to register before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

NMAT by GMAC is a national-level entrance test held for admissions to MBA at NMIMS University and other reputed B-Schools in India as well as in foreign countries. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.

NMAT by GMAC 2023 Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

NMAT Registration 2023 Click Here

How to Register for NMAT 2023 Exam?

Go through the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: register.nmat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMAT Registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

NMAT 2023 Exam Scheduling

Check out key points regarding the scheduling of the exam here:

After registering and paying for the exam, the candidate can schedule the exam from the candidate dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Select the exam mode: test centre or online proctored at home. Once the appointment is booked, the candidate cannot change the exam mode for that appointment. However, they can select a different exam mode while scheduling another attempt.

