  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NMAT by GMAC Registration 2023 Deadline Extended; Apply at register.nmat.org

NMAT by GMAC Registration 2023 Deadline Extended; Apply at register.nmat.org

NMAT registration 2023 last date has been extended. Interested candidates must apply at register.nmat.org. Check exam scheduling details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 11, 2023 18:32 IST
NMAT Registration 2023 Last Date
NMAT Registration 2023 Last Date

NMAT Registration 2023: Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test, NMAC registrations have been extended till October 12, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: register.nmat.org. It is advisable to register before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

NMAT by GMAC is a national-level entrance test held for admissions to MBA at NMIMS University and other reputed B-Schools in India as well as in foreign countries. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.

NMAT by GMAC 2023 Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

NMAT Registration 2023

Click Here

How to Register for NMAT 2023 Exam?

Go through the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: register.nmat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMAT Registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

NMAT 2023 Exam Scheduling

Check out key points regarding the scheduling of the exam here:

  1. After registering and paying for the exam, the candidate can schedule the exam from the candidate dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.
  2. Select the exam mode: test centre or online proctored at home.
  3. Once the appointment is booked, the candidate cannot change the exam mode for that appointment. However, they can select a different exam mode while scheduling another attempt.

Also Read: Dussehra 2023 Holidays Telangana Live Updates: Telangana Schools to Remain Closed for 13 Days, Know the Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023