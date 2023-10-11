NMAT by GMAC Registration 2023 Deadline Extended; Apply at register.nmat.org

NMAT Registration 2023: Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test, NMAC registrations have been extended till October 12, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: register.nmat.org. It is advisable to register before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.
NMAT by GMAC is a national-level entrance test held for admissions to MBA at NMIMS University and other reputed B-Schools in India as well as in foreign countries. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.
NMAT by GMAC 2023 Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply is provided below:
NMAT Registration 2023
How to Register for NMAT 2023 Exam?
Go through the following steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: register.nmat.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMAT Registration 2023 link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
NMAT 2023 Exam Scheduling
Check out key points regarding the scheduling of the exam here:
- After registering and paying for the exam, the candidate can schedule the exam from the candidate dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.
- Select the exam mode: test centre or online proctored at home.
- Once the appointment is booked, the candidate cannot change the exam mode for that appointment. However, they can select a different exam mode while scheduling another attempt.
