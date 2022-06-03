Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee to deliver Graduation Address at DexSchool

Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee will deliver the Graduation Address for Class of 2022 at Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (DexSchool). DexSchool is a world-class leadership development program run by Dexterity Global to further its mission of building servant leaders for India and the world. Founded in 2012, DexSchool is India’s first school of leadership and entrepreneurship for teenagers. Each year, 100 students selected from all across the country undergo rigorous leadership development modules, activities and challenges online before convening in residence for their final week of graduation. This year’s class will convene at Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat from June 11-17.

DexSchool Graduation Address on 17th June

The Nobel laureate will address the 100 young leaders from 20+ Indian states who will graduate as part of DexSchool Class of 2022 on June 17. Following his Graduation Address, Banerjee will also engage in a Q&A session with the graduating class.

The official announcement was made earlier today by Dexterity Global’s Founder and CEO. Sagar tweeted, “I’m thrilled to announce that the 2019 Nobel Prize Winner Shri Abhijit Banerjee will be the 2022 Graduation Speaker at Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (DexSchool). What an extraordinary moment for our young leaders! 14 years ago, I couldn’t have imagined this.”

Past Graduation Speakers

In the recent past, Graduation Speakers at DexSchool have included Dr. C.N.R. Rao, Bharat Ratna awardee and noted scientist, Sudha Varghese, Padma awardee who Melinda Gates writes about in her book The Moment of Lift, Ms. Arunima Sinha, Padma awardee and the first female amputee in the world to climb Mount Everest. In 2020, Bharat Ratna Dr. C.N.R. Rao had remarked, "DexSchool builds the character, temperament and expertise of next generation leaders."

About Dexterity Global and the Founder

DexSchool is the flagship leadership development program of Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. Dexterity Global was founded in 2008 by a 16-year-old Sharad Vivek Sagar in Patna, India. Presently, Dexterity programs reach over 7 million young citizens across remotest towns and villages of India, connecting young people with opportunities and building local role models for communities.

Sharad Vivek Sagar, the founder and CEO of Dexterity Global, is an internationally awarded social entrepreneur and widely followed youth icon whose work in the field of education and leadership has received global recognition. Growing up in small towns and villages of Bihar, Sagar first went to school at the age of 12. At the age of 16, Sagar founded Dexterity Global. At age 24, Sagar was listed on the global Forbes 30 Under 30 list. In 2016, Sagar was the only Indian invited by US President Barack Obama to the White House for a special gathering of young leaders. Sagar was also invited to the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony in 2016. In September 2021, Sagar was in national and global news when he became the first Indian ever to be elected the President of the Student Government at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Sagar also appears as the guest expert on the famous television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

