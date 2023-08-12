Nuh Violence Schools Reopen with 20% Attendance, Check Details Here

Nuh School Reopening: Schools in Nuh District, Haryana reopened on August 11, 2023, after a gap of 12 days. The government and private schools in the district were closed since July 31, 2023, due to the communal violence which erupted in the district.

According to media reports, however, attendance recorded was not up to the mark. Nuh, foundational literacy and numeracy coordinator Kusum Malik when speaking to the media stated that most of the schools have a low turnout on Friday considering that parents were still wary of sending their children to school. She however added that parents are being made aware of the situation and officials are being sent to all the villages. The authorities met students on Friday and counselling was conducted since a few of them are still panicking.

Dhirender Khadgata, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh issued an order stating that considering the situation coming back to normal in the area, a decision has been made to reopen all educational institutions from August 11, 2023. The primary wing of most of the schools was almost empty which is why authorities met with some of the families and motivated them to send their children to school from Monday, she further added.

Schools Record 20% Attendance on Reopening Day

Nih District Education Officer, Paramjit Chahal when speaking to the media stated that only 20% attendance was recorded at most of the schools, and education department officers visited villages and met families and convinced them to send their children to school.

Students who have board exams have already suffered and the department does not want them to miss classes he also pointed out. Extra and special classes are also begin organised for students to complete the syllabus on time.

Most of the parents dropped their children to school but waited until classes were over. Teachers have also assured parents that the full responsibility for the safety of the students will be taken and enough police personnel were deployed on the stretch and near the schools to ensure their safety.

