NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration window for JNVST class 6 admission tomorrow: August 17, 2023. Aspiring candidates or their parents can fill out the application form on behalf of their children till tomorrow. They can visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in for registration purposes
The authorities will conduct the JNVST selection test for admission to class 6th for the academic year 2024-25. The test will be administered in two phases: November 4 and January 20, 2023, from 11.30 a.m. onwards. The NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 test result is likely to be out by March or April. Candidates can check their scores on the application portal.
|
NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024
Items to Keep Ready Before filling out JNV form 2023 class 6
Check out the list of mandatory details and files below:
- Candidate's Signature
- Parent's Signature
- Candidate's Photograph
- Certificate (signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster)
- Residence Certificate of Parent
How to Fill NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024?
Interested candidates can follow the below instructions to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Now, click on the JNV form 2023 class 6 link
Step 3: Fill out the application form
Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references
NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024: How Many Times Can I Apply for JNVST?
Candidates must note that they are allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration data, if it is found that he/she had applied in previous years, the candidature of them will be rejected.
Also Read: Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: Phase 2 E-admission Against Vacant Seats Begins, Check Schedule Here