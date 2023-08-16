  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 admission form 2024 window will be closed tomorrow: August 17, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: navodaya.gov.in.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 14:30 IST
NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024
NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration window for JNVST class 6 admission tomorrow: August 17, 2023. Aspiring candidates or their parents can fill out the application form on behalf of their children till tomorrow. They can visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in for registration purposes

The authorities will conduct the JNVST selection test for admission to class 6th for the academic year 2024-25. The test will be administered in two phases: November 4 and January 20, 2023, from 11.30 a.m. onwards. The NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 test result is likely to be out by March or April. Candidates can check their scores on the application portal.

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024

Click Here

Items to Keep Ready Before filling out JNV form 2023 class 6

Check out the list of mandatory details and files below:

  • Candidate's Signature
  • Parent's Signature
  • Candidate's Photograph
  • Certificate (signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster)
  • Residence Certificate of Parent

How to Fill NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024?

Interested candidates can follow the below instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the JNV form 2023 class 6 link

Step 3: Fill out the application form 

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024: How Many Times Can I Apply for JNVST?

Candidates must note that they are allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration data, if it is found that he/she had applied in previous years, the candidature of them will be rejected.

Also Read: Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: Phase 2 E-admission Against Vacant Seats Begins, Check Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023