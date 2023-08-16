NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration window for JNVST class 6 admission tomorrow: August 17, 2023. Aspiring candidates or their parents can fill out the application form on behalf of their children till tomorrow. They can visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in for registration purposes

The authorities will conduct the JNVST selection test for admission to class 6th for the academic year 2024-25. The test will be administered in two phases: November 4 and January 20, 2023, from 11.30 a.m. onwards. The NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 test result is likely to be out by March or April. Candidates can check their scores on the application portal.

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024 Click Here

Items to Keep Ready Before filling out JNV form 2023 class 6

Check out the list of mandatory details and files below:

Candidate's Signature

Parent's Signature

Candidate's Photograph

Certificate (signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster)

Residence Certificate of Parent

How to Fill NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024?

Interested candidates can follow the below instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the JNV form 2023 class 6 link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024: How Many Times Can I Apply for JNVST?

Candidates must note that they are allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration data, if it is found that he/she had applied in previous years, the candidature of them will be rejected.

