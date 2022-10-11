OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: BSEB Starts Bihar Board OFSS Spot Registration 2022, Apply at ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the Bihar Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) Inter spot registration. The students will be able to fill up the OFSS Bihar Inter spot registration at ofssbihar.in. The last date to register for OFSS Bihar Inter 2022 is 15th October.

To apply for the OFSS spot registration, the students also have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. Only those students, who have registered themselves participate in the OFSS spot registration process. Further, the BSEB will release the list of registered students on the OFSS portal on 16th October 2022.

OFSS Spot Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022 Tweet

The Bihar Board class 12th admission process is done through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) portal. Students who are interested in applying for BSEB Inter Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture stream can fill out the common application form (CAF) - ofssbihar.in. This year, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18, 27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state. Check Tweet Below -

How To Register for Bihar Board OFSS Spot Admission 2022?

To apply for Bihar Board spot admission, students will have to go to the official website - ofssbihar.in. Now, click on - The Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools. On the new page, fill up the application form and upload the specified documents. Students will also have to pay the application fee and then they can submit the form. The payment can be done through online modes of payment such as credit card, debit card and net banking.

Bihar Board Application Form 2022 Deadline Extended

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application process deadline for the Bihar Board matric (10th), intermediate (12th) exams 2023. Candidates can fill up the BSEB registration form till 15th October 2022. They will have to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to fill up their Bihar Board exam application form.

Also Read: DU 1st Merit List To Release on 18 October at du.ac.in, Check Delhi University Phase 3 Schedule Here