OJEE Counselling 2023: Odisha NEET UG Registration Starts, Check Dates, Steps to Register Here

OJEE Counselling 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) has commenced the registration process for Odisha NEET UG counselling from today: July 12, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam and are interested in applying for counselling can register through the official website: ojee.nic.in.

As per the tentative schedule available on the official website, the last date to apply for the Odisha NEET UG counselling round is July 16, 2023, upto 11.59 pm. The detailed schedule of the counselling process for admission into MBBS/BDS courses will be notified soon by the officials.

The examination authority also informed that only state natives are eligible for all the state quota MBBS/BDS seats in Odisha. However, other states' candidates may be eligible for NRI quota seats only. It is advisable for the candidates to must check the eligibility criteria before registering for the counselling.

OJEE Counselling 2023 Dates

Eligible and interested candidates can check the dates related to the Odisha NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Registration and online application uploading of documents for online verification July 12 to 16, 2023 Eligible PC candidates need to attend the Medical Board at LT-II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack July 13 and 14, 2023 Eligible ES candidates need to attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha at IRC village, Nayapalli July 12 to 15, 2023 Publication of provisional state merit list of registered candidates July 20, 2023 at 5 pm Any query raised by the candidates on the merit list July 21, 2023 by 5 pm Publication of final state merit list of registered candidates July 22, 2023

How to register for OJEE Counselling 2023?

Medical aspirants who appearing for the Odisha NEET counselling can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the Odisha NEET UG 2023 counselling link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as NEET application number, candidate's name, date of birth etc to register

Step 4: Login using the necessary login credentials and then fill out the application form

Step 5: Now, make the online payment of the prescribed application fee and then click on the submit button to proceed

Step 6: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for further use

Check the official notice regarding PC candidates here

Notice for Physically Challenged (PC) Candidates

According to the official notification, all the state domicile physically challenged (PC) category candidates having NEET UG ranks and are interested in applying under the PC category in programmes of MBBS/BDS of government and private colleges of the state are required to attend the Medical Board at LT-II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack on July 13, 2023, and July 14, 2023, at 10 am.

They need to bring their PwD IDs issued by the respective authority, admit card, rank card and photo identity card to the medical board. They must report to the board by 9.30 am will all the required documents.

