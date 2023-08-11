PM YASASVI 2023 Entrance Applications Extended, Apply Until August 17

PM YASASVI Application 2023: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for the submission of the PM YASASVI entrance exam applications. According to the latest notification available on the official website, the last date for eligible students to submit their applications is August 17, 2023. Candidates appearing for the PM YASASVI entrance exams can visit the official website of the entrance test to submit their applications.

The PM YASASVI entrance exams will be conducted on September 29, 2023. According to the revised schedule, the link for students to make corrections in the filled application form will be open from August 18 to 22, 2023.

The PM YASASVI online registration and application link is available on the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the YASASVI online applications.

PM YASASVI Application - Click Here

PM YASASVI 2023 Online Application Process

The online applications for the PM YASASVI scholarship entrance is available on the official website until August 17, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit their applications for the scholarship entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM YASAVI

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

PM YASASVI Exams 2023

The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) is a scholarship programme for candidates from OBC, Economically Backward Class (EBC), and De-notified, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Tribes (DNT/S-NT) categories with an annual income which does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs annually. Candidates from classes 9, and 11 belonging to the mentioned categories from identified top schools across the country are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

