PSEB 10th Result 2022 Today?: Punjab Board Class 10 Results Likely to be Declared Today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Today?: Will Punjab Board 10th Results 2022 declare today? Lakhs of students have been hunting an answer to this question for months now. As per the latest media reports, the PSEB - Punjab School Examination Board is likely to declare the PSEB Class 10 Results 2022 for Matric Exams today. Sources close to the PSEB Office in Mohali have said that the Punjab 10th Results may be declared soon as the board has completed all the necessary preparations for the announcement of PSEB Matric Results 2022. Once ready, the Punjab Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared by the board online and they will be made available to the students online via the official website - pseb.ac.in. To make checking the Punjab 10th Results 2022 even easier, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

Check Punjab PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

4 Lakh Students Await Punjab Class 10 Results

As per the tentative estimates shard by the PSEB, around 4 Lakh + students await declaration of Punjab Class 10 Result 2022. The PSEB 10th Results that are expected today are for the Term 2 Exam which were held from 29th April to 19th May 2022. Now, the final results for Punjab 10th Result 2022 will be announced soon by the board will consist of marks for both Term 1 and Term 2 Exams. Students should note that collectively, they need to score 33% marks across both the Term Exams in order to be declared as qualified or passed in the PSEB 10th Exam 2022.

How to check Punjab 10th Class Result 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the Punjab Board students, PSEB will declare the Punjab 10th Results 2022 online on its official website. The PSEB Class 10 Results will be published online in the form of a digital scorecard that will be made available to the students online. To avoid facing any problems while checking the PSEB 10th Class Results, students are advised to follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: In the top menu, locate and click on Results Tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Search your PSEB 10th Result by roll number or name

Step 5: Your Punjab Board 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard in PDF format and take print out for future reference

Students should note that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 available online is provisional in nature and is released only for informational purposes. The Punjab Board will issue an official marksheet with the passing certificate to the students through their respective schools soon.

