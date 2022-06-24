PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Punjab Board Class 12 Results Likely to be Declared Soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Kay aayega Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2022? Lakhs of students have been searching for the answer to this question for months now. Even after running from pillar to post, or from one website to another, no credible or reliable information about PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 Date is available to them. In fact, rumour mills have been churning out misleading reports about the Punjab 12th Class Result 2022. However, so far, no official announcement regarding it has been made by PSEB - Punjab School Examination Board.

When will PSEB declare Punjab Class 12 Result 2022?

As per reports, around 3 lakh students have appeared for the 10+2/Senior Secondary Board Exam of Punjab Board this year and are expecting declaration of PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 soon. While PSEB officials have been completely silent on the matter of Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 Date, sources close to the board have hinted that it may be declared in the last week of June. In fact, local media reports being filed from Mohali office of PSEB have also suggested that the final processing of Term 2 Marks for PSEB exam is underway is expected to be completed soon. Thereafter, Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 will be declared by the board most likely by 30th June 2022.

PSEB 12th Result 2022 to include Term 1, Term 2 Marks

Students awaiting their Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 should note that the PSEB will be releasing the final results soon. PSEB 12th Result 2022 which are expected by the end of June will be the final result consisting of marks scored by students in both Term 1 and Term 2 exams. For 2022 session, the Punjab 12th Board Exam 2022 was split into two session of which Term 1 Exam was held in December while Term 2 Exam was held in April - May 2022. The PSEB 12th Result 2022 expected by 30th June 2022 will be final result which be based on marks scored in both Term 1 and Term 2 Exams.

