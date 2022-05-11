PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared for Term 1 Exam at School Login, Check Punjab Class 12 Results online at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared: As per the latest update, the Punjab 12th Result 2022 has been declared for Term 1 Exam. Media reports have confirmed that the PSEB - Punjab School Examination Board has declared the Term 1 Results for Class 12 students at school login on 11th May 2022 during evening hours. Students should note that the Punjab Class 12 Results have been declared at school login for term 1 exam and are not available directly on the official website for them to check. School Principals and Administrators can check PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 Results at School Login.

Punjab Class 12 Results Declared at School Login

According to the official update, the PSEB 12th Result 2022 for Term 1 Exam have been declared only at School Login and can be accessed only by School Principals and Administrators. The Punjab Class 12 Result data including marks and other details have been made available only to school teachers and administrators for internal calculation of marks. At this moment it is not clear of schools are allowed to share the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 marks with their students or not. The Term 1 Exam of Punjab Board were held from 13th to 22nd December and its result has been declared now only to school administrators for official purposes.

How to check Punjab 12th Result 2022 at School Login

Media reports filed by PSEB / Punjab School Examination Board have confirmed that the Punjab Class 12 Term 1 Exam Results have been published at school login. Therefore, officially students have no way of checking or accessing PSEB 12th Class Result 2022. Only School principals / administrators can check and access PSEB 12th Result 2022 Data by logging onto the official website - pseb.ac.in. After logging onto the website, school principals need to click on School Login button and enter their login credentials to access the PSEB 12th Result for Term 1 Exam. School administrators should note that Punjab Class 12 Results will be available to them in the form of student-wise marks for tabulation and calculation purposes as per reports.

