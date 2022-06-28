PSEB Class 12th Result 2022 (Announced): Get List of Websites To Check Punjab Board 12th Results Here

302 students in merit list of PSEB Class 12th Result 2022

PSEB has announced the class 12th result through online press conference. This year a total of 302 students in merit list. The top three students in Punjab Board 12th result 2022 are - Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 96.96%.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2022 Released

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare Punjab Class 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce has been announced in a press conference. However, the result link will be activated later. After getting the results, students must cross check all the details on the PSEB 12th results 2022. This includes marks, overall percentage, name of the student with spelling, personal details, school name and spelling, percentage and grade calculation, pass/ fail status and whether the roll number is correct or not. In case of any error in result, students must get in touch with the respective school authorities or PSEB directly through mail.

Check PSEB Class 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Updated as on 28th June 2022 at 3.20 PM

What is the minimum pass marks in PSEB Class 12th Result 2022?

Students who have appeared for PSEB Class 12 board examination in the state will have to secure 33% marks in each subject to qualify the examination. Students not satisfied with their PSEB Class 12th results can opt for re-evaluation and those who fail will have to repeat the year. Also, those students who will not be able to qualify the Class 12 board exams can appear for compartment exams. The compartment exam details will be available after the declaration of results.

Has Punjab Board 12th 2022 Result Declared?

No, the PSEB class 12th result will be announced today in a press meet that is scheduled to start at 3.15 PM. Students will be able to check their PSEB class 12th at pseb.ac.in, once the result link is activated. PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma has confirmed the PSEB class 12th result date and time. Earlier, due to a technical error, the board had postponed the class 12 results yesterday.

Updated as on 28th June 2022 at 3.04 PM

PSEB Class 12th Result 2022, Punjab Board 12th Results Direct Link: As per the recent updates, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare Punjab Class 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce today in online mode. Students who have appeared for Class 12 board examinations can check the Punjab Board 12th results on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To check their class 12th result, students will have to use their roll number and name. As per reports, students will also be able to check their PSEB 12th result via SMS.

The online PSEB result 2022 Class 12th will be provisional in nature. This year around 3 lakh students have appeared Class 12 board examination in the state. In the year 2021, 2,92,683 students appeared in the examination. The overall pass percentage stands at 96.48%, out of which, 97.44 per cent of girls, and 95.74 per cent of boys have passed the examination successfully.

Where To Check PSEB 12th Result 2022?

As per the updates, after the announcement of Punjab class 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will be able to check the same on the official website - pseb.ac.in by using their roll number, they can also check and download PSEB 12th result 2022 name wise. The board will also provide the facility to check the Punjab 12th result through SMS. Go through the detailed steps provided below -

Check Latest Update on Punjab Class 12th Result Here

How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2022 by using Roll Number or Name-wise?

To check and download the Punjab 12th result, students will have to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in. They need to enter their roll number and other details in the login window and click on the submit button. The online final Punjab Board 12th result PSEB will appear on the screen. Also, download and save the PSEB Board 12th result 2022.

Students will also be able to check their Punjab 12th results by using their names. Pseb.ac.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the result link and enter student's name in the space provided. Now submit the same, a list of students with similar names will appear on the screen. Also, to find the roll number, students need to search with the parent’s name and click on the submit button. PSEB 12th result 2022 name-wise will be displayed on the screen.

How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

There are chances that the official website might not work, in that case, students can also check their PSEB 12th final result 2022 via SMS. They need to follow the below prescribed format to get their PSEB 12th result via SMS. The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

Step 1 - Go to the Message App in mobile phone.

Step 2 - Type a SMS in the format: PB12 <Roll No>.

Step 3 - Send this SMS to 5676750.

