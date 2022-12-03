PSEB Exam 2023: Board releases Dates for Class 10, 12, 5 and 8 Exams, Check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Exam Dates 2023: Punjab Board has announced the schedule for the PSEB Class 10, 12, 5, and 8 exams 2023. According to the schedule released on the official website, the Punjab Board Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 Exams 2023 will be conducted in February 2023.

According to the datesheet provided by officials, the Punjab Board Class 10 Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21 to April 18, 2023, while the PSEB 12th Examn 2023 will be conducted from February 20 to April 13, 2023. The board will also be conducted the exams for the class 5 and 8 students, according to the schedule, the PSEB Class 5 exams will be conducted from February 16 to 24, 2023 and the Class 8 exam will be conducted from February 20 to March 6, 2023.

The complete schedule consisting the subject-wise timetable for the Class 10, 12, class 5 and 8 examinations will be made available on the official website soon.

PSEB Exam Dates 2023 - Click Here

PSEB Board Exam 2023 - Dates

Candidates preparing to appear for the Punjab Board 10th, 12th 5th and 8th exam 2023 can check below the schedule of the examination.

Class Dates PSEB Class 10th Exam Date 2023 February 21 to April 18 PSEB Class 12th Exam Date 2023 February 20 to April 13 PSEB 10th Pre-Vocational January 23 to February 1, 2023 PSEB 12th Vocational PSEB Class 8th Exam Date 2023 February 16 to February 24 PSEB Class 5th Exam Date 2023 February 20 to March 6

Candidates preparing to appear for the PSEB 10th and 12th, 5th and 8th exam 2023 are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the PSEB Board Exam Schedule 2023.

Also Read: JELET, JENPAS, JECA 2023 Schedule Releases at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Tentative Dates Here