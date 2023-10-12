PU Results 2023 Out For BA, BCom LLB Hons 5 year 8th Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise results of the various Undergraduate courses today, October 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the May session exams can download their scorecards by entering the necessary details through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates need to fill out the required credentials such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has announced the results of the BA LLB, BCom (Hons) (5 Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links B.A. LLB.(Hons) (5 Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester October 12, 2023 Click Here B.Com. LL. B. (Hons) (5-Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester October 12, 2023 Click Here

Login credentials required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-mentioned details in the login window to get their marksheets online.

Semester

Roll number

Exam type

How to download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future reference

