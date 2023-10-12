  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PU Results 2023 Out For BA, BCom LLB Hons 5 year 8th Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

PU Results 2023 Out For BA, BCom LLB Hons 5 year 8th Semester at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has announced the semester-wise results for BA, BCom LLB 5 year courses. Candidates can download their results at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 12, 2023 17:47 IST
Panjab University Result 2023
Panjab University Result 2023

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise results of the various Undergraduate courses today, October 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the May session exams can download their scorecards by entering the necessary details through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates need to fill out the required credentials such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has announced the results of the BA LLB, BCom (Hons) (5 Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

B.A. LLB.(Hons) (5 Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester

October 12, 2023

Click Here

B.Com. LL. B. (Hons) (5-Year Integrated Course) 8th Semester

October 12, 2023

Click Here

Login credentials required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-mentioned details in the login window to get their marksheets online.

  • Semester
  • Roll number
  • Exam type

How to download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as asked 

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future reference

Also Read: JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling From October 14, Check Reporting Time Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023