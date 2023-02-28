PUBDET 2023 Admit Card to Release on May 11, Check Exam Date Here

PUBDET 2023 Admit Card Release Date: As per the official schedule, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is likely to release the admit card for Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) on May 11, 2023. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. However, it must be noted that the release date is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes.

The authorities are going to conduct the PUBDET 2023 exam on May 20 and 21, 2023 (tentative). However, the authorities have not released the PUBDET 2023 result date yet. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance exam must carry the PUBDET Admit Card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

How to Download PUBDET 2023 Admit Card?

Once the admit card is released, the registered candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PUBDET 2023 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: PUBDET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for exam purpose

Details Mentioned on PUBDET 2023 Admit Card

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully. They can check out a few details that will be mentioned on the admit card here-

Name of the candidate

Signature and Photograph of Candidate

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Category

Roll Number

Exam Timing and Venue

About PUBDET 2023

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct an OMR-based common entrance test (PUBDET-2023) for admission to Undergraduate Courses in three-year B.A./B.Sc. (Honours) courses in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2023-24.

