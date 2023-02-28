    PUBDET 2023 Admit Card to Release on May 11, Check Exam Date Here

    PUBDET Admit Card 2023 will be released on May 11, 2023, on the official website. Registered candidates will be able to download the hall ticket by entering login credentials. Check the latest updates here

    Updated: Feb 28, 2023 18:41 IST
    PUBDET 2023 Admit Card to Release on May 11
    PUBDET 2023 Admit Card to Release on May 11

    PUBDET 2023 Admit Card Release Date: As per the official schedule, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)  is likely to release the admit card for Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) on May 11, 2023. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. However, it must be noted that the release date is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes.

    The authorities are going to conduct the PUBDET 2023 exam on May 20 and 21, 2023 (tentative). However, the authorities have not released the PUBDET 2023 result date yet. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance exam must carry the PUBDET Admit Card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

    How to Download PUBDET 2023 Admit Card?

    Once the admit card is released, the registered candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on PUBDET 2023 Admit Card link

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials

    Step 4: PUBDET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Check and download the same

    Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for exam purpose

    Details Mentioned on PUBDET 2023 Admit Card

    Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully. They can check out a few details that will be mentioned on the admit card here-

    • Name of the candidate
    • Signature and Photograph of Candidate
    • Father’s Name
    • Date of Birth
    • Category
    • Roll Number
    • Exam Timing and Venue

    About PUBDET 2023

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct an OMR-based common entrance test (PUBDET-2023) for admission to Undergraduate Courses in three-year B.A./B.Sc. (Honours) courses in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2023-24.

    Also Read: MAH CET 2023 Registration for 5 year LLB Course Begins Tomorrow, Know Eligibility Criteria Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification