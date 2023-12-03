Puducherry Schools Closed On December 4 Due To Cyclone Michaung

Schools and colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions will remain closed tomorrow, December 4, 2023, due to Cyclone Michaung. The Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny in a release stated that since Cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4, 2023, all schools will remain closed on the day. Officials have also added that the closure of schools is part of the preventive measures taken by the government.

Puducherry and the outlying regions experienced heavy rainfall in the last few days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to escalate into a deep depression within the next 12 hours. It is also expected that by December 3, a cyclonic storm may evolve. The weather forecast indicates its progression into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal followed by a northwestward movement reaching closer to south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nady by December 4.

The Meteorological Centre, Chennai has predicted light thunderstorm, lightning along with light to moderate rain in isolated areas across districts like Tamil Nadu such as Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Ranipet, Mayiladuthuurai, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, and Theni, Puducherry & Karaikal regions within the next few hours

A review was conducted by the National Crisis Management Committee to assess the preparation of the state and central ministries, and departments ahead of the approaching cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force has allocated 18 teams to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Odisha with an additional 10 teams on standby.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed on Dec 4 Due to Cyclone Michaung; Check School Updates Here