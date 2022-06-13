BSER Ajmer 10th Result 2022 (OUT): What is the Minimum Mark Required to qualify exams

BSER Ajmer 10th Result 2022 OUT: Overall statistics and Performance of students

Rajasthan 10th Results 2022 has officialy been announced by the board. According to the initial data available, the overall pass percentage os 82.89%. Candidates can check the RBSE 10th Results 2022 through the link available on the official website. A direct link for students to check the results is also available on this page.

RBSE 10th overall statistics

Category Statistics Total number of students registered 10,36,626 Total number of students passed 877849 Total number of boys pass 4,66,490 Total number of girls passed 4,10,358 Overall pass percentage 82.89% Boys pass percentage 81.62% Girls pass percentage 84.38%

The wait for RBSE 10th Results 2022 is finally over. Students can now visit the official website of BSER Ajmer to check the class 10 results. To check the RBSE 10th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th Roll Number in the result link available. Candidates can also check the RBSE 10th results 2022 through the direct link available here.

Click here to check RBSE 10th Results 2022

Updated as on June 13, 2022 @ 3:00 PM

BSER Ajmer is all set to declare the RBSE 10th Results 2022 shortly. As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Education Minister, Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla the RBSE 10th Results 2022 on the official website today by 3 PM on the official website. Students have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the RBSE 10th Results 2022 since last week. The announcement by the board is a relief to close to 13 Lakh students who are expecting their results today.

To check the Rajasthan 10th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the 10th Roll number in the link provided. The link for students to check the Rajasthan 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website. Students will also be provided with the link to check the RBSE 10th Results 2022 on this page.

RBSE 10th Results will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the RBSE 10th Results 2022 through the direct link provided on this page.

Also Read: Get Live Updates Here

Also Read: Know When Where and How to check RBSE 10th Results 2022

What is the minimum mark required by students

Rajasthan 10th results 2022 will be declared on the official website of RBSE today. In order for students to qualify, they are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the examination overall and subject wise. Students who do not secure the required marks will also be provided with an additional chance to improve their scores.

What after the RBSE 10th Results 2022

After the results are announced on the official website, the board will issue the original certificates to the students via their respective schools. The board will also be conducting the improvement, compartmental exams for the students shortly after the exams are conducted so that students do not waste a year. Details of the compartmental exams will be provided here as well.

Also Read: List of Websites to check RBSE 10th Results 2022